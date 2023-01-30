Define: Bus Accident Lawsuits

If you or someone you know has been injured in a bus accident, it’s important to understand the next steps. If you have suffered physical injuries and the accident was caused by the negligence of another person, such as a driver of another car or truck that rear-ended your bus, then a bus accident lawsuit can help recover damages for your injuries. The first thing to do is contact an experienced personal injury attorney about your legal options for recovering compensation for your pain and suffering and lost wages.

At a minimum, a bus accident attorney can help you file a claim with your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles to gather information about the accident. An experienced attorney will also be able to help you gather the necessary documentation to file an injury claim with the at-fault driver’s insurance company. These claims will take some time to resolve, and your bus accident attorney can help guide you through this process and hold the other party accountable for their negligent action or inaction.

When Are Bus Drivers Liable for Injury?

Bus accidents come about in several different ways. Typically, bus drivers are not at fault when a bus accident is caused by the negligence of another vehicle or pedestrian. However, if a police report indicates that the driver of another vehicle was at-fault, then you may have a case against the driver and his or her insurance company and can seek compensation for your injuries.

Bus accidents are often caused by the failure of a bus driver to obey traffic laws, such as driving at an unsafe speed or failing to stop at a stop sign, crosswalk, or another traffic signal. Bus accident lawyers understand that bus drivers sometimes have significant distractions during their jobs and may find it difficult to avoid other vehicles and pedestrians. The best thing you can do for yourself and for your family is to maintain a safe driving record, be attentive when you’re driving, and respond appropriately in the event of any emergencies.

If a bus driver knowingly violates traffic laws and causes an accident, then he or she is at fault and liable for any injuries caused by the accident. This can include cases in which a bus driver is distracted by passengers on the bus, texting or talking on their cell phones.

When Should I Sue a Bus Driver or Common Carrier Service?

If a bus driver is not at fault for an accident and you suffered minor injuries or no injuries at all, such as bruising, cuts, and scrapes, it’s unlikely that you will be able to recover compensation for your medical bills and lost wages. However, if you sustained serious injuries in the accident or were killed on the bus because of the negligence of another driver or pedestrian, it may be possible to sue for damages in court. Contact an experienced bus accident attorney to discuss the details of your case and determine whether you should pursue a claim.