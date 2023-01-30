Define: Bus Accident Lawsuits
If you or someone you know has been injured in a bus accident, it’s important to understand the next steps. If you have suffered physical injuries and the accident was caused by the negligence of another person, such as a driver of another car or truck that rear-ended your bus, then a bus accident lawsuit can help recover damages for your injuries. The first thing to do is contact an experienced personal injury attorney about your legal options for recovering compensation for your pain and suffering and lost wages.
At a minimum, a bus accident attorney can help you file a claim with your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles to gather information about the accident. An experienced attorney will also be able to help you gather the necessary documentation to file an injury claim with the at-fault driver’s insurance company. These claims will take some time to resolve, and your bus accident attorney can help guide you through this process and hold the other party accountable for their negligent action or inaction.
When Are Bus Drivers Liable for Injury?
Bus accidents come about in several different ways. Typically, bus drivers are not at fault when a bus accident is caused by the negligence of another vehicle or pedestrian. However, if a police report indicates that the driver of another vehicle was at-fault, then you may have a case against the driver and his or her insurance company and can seek compensation for your injuries.
Bus accidents are often caused by the failure of a bus driver to obey traffic laws, such as driving at an unsafe speed or failing to stop at a stop sign, crosswalk, or another traffic signal. Bus accident lawyers understand that bus drivers sometimes have significant distractions during their jobs and may find it difficult to avoid other vehicles and pedestrians. The best thing you can do for yourself and for your family is to maintain a safe driving record, be attentive when you’re driving, and respond appropriately in the event of any emergencies.
If a bus driver knowingly violates traffic laws and causes an accident, then he or she is at fault and liable for any injuries caused by the accident. This can include cases in which a bus driver is distracted by passengers on the bus, texting or talking on their cell phones.
When Should I Sue a Bus Driver or Common Carrier Service?
If a bus driver is not at fault for an accident and you suffered minor injuries or no injuries at all, such as bruising, cuts, and scrapes, it’s unlikely that you will be able to recover compensation for your medical bills and lost wages. However, if you sustained serious injuries in the accident or were killed on the bus because of the negligence of another driver or pedestrian, it may be possible to sue for damages in court. Contact an experienced bus accident attorney to discuss the details of your case and determine whether you should pursue a claim.
An experienced bus accident lawyer will take the time to investigate the accident and will do whatever it takes to help you recover compensation for your pain and suffering. This can include working with an investigator or insurance adjuster to determine exactly what happened in the accident and why it occurred.
What If the Bus Was Run by a Government Agency?
Occasionally, government agencies operate buses that are leased to bus companies for the purpose of transporting school children. For this reason, these vehicles are often referred to as school buses. In these cases, it’s important to think about how a bus accident lawsuit can be pursued if a school bus driver is found at fault for an accident. It’s possible that the bus was owned by a private company and the driver was operating it on its behalf.
If you were injured as a passenger on a school bus and were injured as the result of the negligence of another driver, you may be able to pursue a claim in court. Bus accident lawyers will work to help you establish fault for the accident by investigating eyewitness accounts. Police reports, photographs, and other evidence. Some state laws provide additional compensation for passengers on school buses in the event of an accident.
Who Is Liable If I’m Injured When Getting off the Bus?
Some bus accident lawyers also handle claims for passengers who were injured on their way off of a bus. If you’re stepping off of a bus and are hit by another vehicle, you may have grounds for a lawsuit. In these cases, remember that it’s important to act quickly because the laws that govern when an accident must be reported vary from state to state. The more time that goes by before you report your injury, the more difficult it can be to gather the necessary evidence about what exactly happened to cause your injury.
Conclusion:
Bus accidents can be very traumatic and can occur when a bus driver is traveling at an unsafe speed or stops short. The best time to handle your bus accident claim is as soon after the accident as possible. If you are injured in a bus accident, it’s important to obtain the services of an experienced personal injury attorney who will fight for your legal rights and help you recover compensation for your pain and suffering.