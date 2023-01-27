A professional corporation (or PC) is a legal form of business organization that provides liability protection to its owners and professional employees. This means that the entity itself is liable for its business debts as opposed to the individual shareholders.

Owners or professional employees may choose to incorporate as a PC by filing Articles of Incorporation with the Secretary of State’s office, which is typically done with help from an attorney. A PC is an independent legal entity and not an extension of any owner, professional employee, or shareholder. The corporation is a separate taxable entity. A PC files taxes separately from its owners and employees. It is also a separate entity from the owners or members themselves.

What is a Professional Corporation?

A PC combines the limited liability protection of a corporation with tax advantages similar to those enjoyed by professional associations. A PC is a corporation with a narrow focus, just like a professional association. Professional employees work in the legal, medical, and accounting professions, but it is not limited to those sectors of the economy. A professional corporation can be used to provide liability protection and tax benefits for any business that provides a service instead of selling products.

What Types of Professions Usually File Under Professional Corporation Laws?

Any business that may need professional liability protection is eligible. The PC laws are designed to provide liability protection for the owners and key employees in the field of law, accounting, medicine, engineering, or other professions. In virtually every state, these professionals may choose to incorporate as a professional corporation by filing articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State’s office, which is typically done with help from an attorney.

