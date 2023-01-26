Iowa City Transit adds bus stop at English Philosophy Building

The stop was discontinued in 2021 but was re-established after public feedback.

The English-Philosophy Building at the University of Iowa is pictured on April 5, 2021.

The Iowa City Transit stop at the University of Iowa English-Philosophy Building is returning after it was decommissioned in 2021.

The stop will be located in the 200 Block of West Iowa Ave., east of the Iowa Avenue Bridge, and is the same stop Cambus uses.

Stop #7340 will be the newest addition to the 10-West Iowa City route and is being re-established after receiving public feedback.

