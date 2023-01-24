What Are Fashion Styling Degrees?

The profession of a fashion stylist attracts people with high artistic taste. They have a special flair for combining different elements of clothing, accessories, make-up, and hairstyles to produce a harmonious picture that will be beautiful in its completeness. However, it is important to back up natural talent with specific skills and broad erudition. To receive comprehensive preparation for working in the fashion industry, you can complete the BFA Fashion Styling program.

Where Can You Work with BFA Fashion Styling?

The profession of a fashion stylist is incredibly diverse. This kind of specialist is required in many areas of social life:

Fashion industries

Cinematography

The music industry

Business

Politics

A fashion stylist must know and follow all the subtleties of new fashion trends. When working with the self-presentation of clients, it is essential to be able to choose not only stylish outfits and accessories that harmonize with them. You need to teach them stylish manners, gestures, and even a beautiful way of thinking! At the same time, the range of application of one’s efforts and revealing talents of a fashion stylist is very wide:

Organization and holding of photo shoots for fashion magazines;

Selection of costumes and accessories for films, video clips, and commercials;

Organization of fashion shows;

Presentation of goods for e-commerce;

Client consulting;

Maintaining fashion blogs and online fashion magazines.

BFA Fashion Styling is a great entry into the fashion industry. Depending on your inclinations and preferences, you will be able to build a career in many directions within the world of fashion.

Where Is the Best Place to Get a Bachelor’s Degree in Fashion Styling?

When selecting an institution to obtain a stylist diploma, it is essential to choose an educational institution with a good history and ample opportunities for practice.

Istituto Marangoni is a legendary educational establishment that not only trains specialists in the fashion industry but also sets trends in fashion.

It has almost 90 years of history, becoming the first institution in the history of Europe to train professionals for the fashion industry.

Istituto Marangoni is based in Milan, Italy, but has 7 branches in other global fashion centers.

One of the most prestigious is Istituto Marangoni Miami. Located on the oceanfront and surrounded by neighborhoods with art galleries, fashion theaters, clubs, and cafes, it immerses students in the most saturated atmosphere for creativity and development. Courses from leading fashion designers, fashion theorists, costume designers, and other specialists are complemented by short workshops from guest stars in the fashion industry.

By enrolling in the Istituto Marangoni Miami under the BFA Fashion Styling program, you will receive:

Comprehensive theoretical knowledge;

A large amount of practical work to improve skills;

Freedom for creativity;

A great friendly team of teachers and students;

Unforgettable atmosphere of the oceanic city;

Many exciting social events;

Wide connections for professional growth and building a further career.

Istituto Marangoni has given the world many famous fashion designers and heads of fashion houses, including Domenico Dolce, Rodolfo Paglialunga, Alessandra Facchinetti, and many others. Perhaps, your name will also sparkle on the pages of leading fashion magazines. Istituto Marangoni Miami will do everything to make this happen!