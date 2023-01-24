Brothers Cobe and Cade Siebrecht reunited as teammates in Iowa men’s wrestling room

The pair, who competed one season together at Lisbon High School, have three Iowa high school state titles between them.

Iowa’s No.16 157-pound Cobe Siebrecht wrestles Northwestern’s No. 9 Trevor Chumbley during a dual between Iowa and Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Jan. 14, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 27-9. Siebrecht defeated Chumbley, 6-3.

Wrestling runs through the blood of the Siebrecht family. Iowa men’s wrestling’s Cobe Siebrecht and Cade Siebrecht are just two of four wrestlers in the Siebrecht clan.

Their oldest brother Cooper Siebrecht is a 157-pound junior wrestler at Minnesota State University-Mankato, and their father Jamie Siebrecht wrestled at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.

“Brothers are a great thing,” Iowa head coach Tom Brands said in a press conference. “Their family is tight. Cobe and Cade are tight.”

Cobe Siebrecht and Cade Siebrecht both credit their father for kickstarting their love for wrestling. During their childhood in Atla, Iowa, Jamie Siebrecht dedicated a lot of his time trying to further his sons’ athletic success, including driving them to Fort Dodge or South Dakota two to three times a week for practices.

Eventually, the Siebrecht family moved to Lisbon, Iowa, where the brothers continued their wrestling careers at Lisbon High School.

Cooper Siebrecht won a state title at 145 pounds in 2018. Cobe Siebrecht, who thought he wanted to pursue baseball the majority of high school, placed runner-up at state in 2017 and 2018 at 106 and 126 pounds, respectively.

Cobe Siebrecht used his older brother’s accomplishment as motivation, however, and earned the biggest victory yet of his high school wrestling career with an 11-2 beatdown of nationally ranked Wyatt Henson in the finals of the Cliff Keen Independence Invitational in December 2018.

After this win, Cobe Siebrecht started to take wrestling more seriously, and college coaches like Brands began to take a closer look at him. Cobe Siebrecht committed to the Hawkeyes in January 2019 and went on to have a stellar senior prep season, going 52-1 and taking home the 138-pound state title.

Cade Siebrecht, who was a freshman on the Lions’ varsity squad when Cobe Siebrecht won his state title, wanted his name written in the history books as well.

“I started working out more in the summer and doing extra work because watching them win state titles — I wanted that feeling too,” Cade Siebrecht said.

Cade Siebrecht achieved that feeling and more when he was crowned state champion in his junior and senior prep seasons at 126 and 138 pounds, respectively.

Even with their similar genetic makeup and high school accomplishments, both Siebrecht brothers have their own way of doing things on the mat.

“Me and Cooper wrestle the complete opposite,” Cobe Siebrecht told The Daily Iowan. “He’s more of a guy that likes to win 3-2. He’s a basic wrestler, good at getting his legs back and tough to score on. I’m someone that likes to put points on the board, likes to have fun and do some fun moves. And Cade is a mix of both of us, I would say. He’s got a little bit of funk in him … He’s pretty good at the slide-bys that I like to hit, too.”

Cade Siebrecht took visits to Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota State-Mankato, but the Hawkeyes are where he felt most at home. He announced his commitment to Iowa in March 2022, reuniting him with his brother.

“My goal is to just become the best wrestler and best person I can be, and [Iowa] is where I felt I could do that,” Cade Siebrecht told the DI. “I felt like I fit in here.”

Cobe Siebrecht said he didn’t pressure his younger brother into being a Hawkeye and wanted him to go wherever he felt was best for him. But he was thrilled when he heard they were going to be teammates again.

Cobe Siebrecht was also happy that Cade Siebrecht was going to experience training with some of the country’s top-notch wrestlers every day, such as former Iowa wrestlers and Hawkeye Wrestling Club members Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer, and Austin DeSanto.

“Wrestling with the top guys in the country every day, especially when I was younger, really helped me,” Cobe Siebrecht said. “First couple practices here, you come and get your butt whooped. I did. But you keep wrestling and keep getting better and try to narrow the gap. And you start learning how to defend shots, defend them from scoring so much on you, and now you’re scoring points.”

Cobe Siebrecht is 15-5 in his Iowa career and 8-2 at 157 pounds in his junior year. In his ten dual matches this season, he’s racked up four victories against ranked foes and five bonus-point wins with two pins and three major decisions.

Cade Siebrecht, who is still adjusting to the increased intensity of practices and learning how to properly fuel his body, is 2-3 on the season while competing unattached at 141 pounds.

Brands mentioned that Cade Siebrecht has a lot of work to do, but has a solid trajectory as a Hawkeye. Cade Siebrecht will continue his season at the Pat “Flash” Flanagan Open on Jan. 28 in Dubuque, Iowa, competing unattached.

“Watching Cade in the room, I just try to help him as much as I can,” Cobe Siebrecht said. “This is my fourth year here, and I remember my first year here, I needed some type of guidance. So, I just try to be the best teammate and brother I can for him.”