Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling vs. No. 16 Wisconsin

No. 2 Iowa wrestling defeated No. 16 Wisconsin, 19-18, at the Wisconsin Field House in Madison, Wis. At the end of the dual, the score was tied 18-18. Iowa broke the tie with the third criterion for total non-fall match points, 31-24.

There were three top-ten matches up during the dual. No. 1 nationally ranked 125-pound Iowa’s Spencer Lee defeated No. 6 nationally ranked 125-pound Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett by fall, 4:37.

The Badgers took the next two top-ten matches. No. 2 nationally ranked 149-pound Wisconsin’s Austin Gomez defeated No. 7 nationally ranked 149-pound Iowa’s Max Murin by decision, 5-3. No. 6 nationally ranked 165-pound Wisconsin’s Dean Hamiti defeated No. 10 nationally ranked 165-pound Iowa’s Patrick Kennedy by decision, 4-3.

Wisconsin’s 184-pound Tyler Dow pulled the upset over No. 8 nationally ranked 184-pound Iowa’s Abe Assad with a fall in 1:23, tying the dual 15-15.

No. 3 nationally ranked 285-pound Tony Cassioppi closed the dual out with a win by decision over No. 11 nationally ranked 285-pound Wisconsin’s Trent Hillger.

Next, the Hawkeyes will face the No. 1 Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.