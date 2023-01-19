Iowa-Northwestern men’s basketball game rescheduled for Jan. 31
The game was originally supposed to be played Jan 18, but Northwestern couldn’t field a team due to COVID-19 protocols within the program.
January 19, 2023
The Iowa men’s basketball team’s home game against Northwestern, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 18, has been rescheduled and will now be played on Jan. 31 at 8 p.m.
The game was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Wildcats’ program.
Tickets issued for the original game will be valid for the new date and time.