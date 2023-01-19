Iowa-Northwestern men’s basketball game rescheduled for Jan. 31

The game was originally supposed to be played Jan 18, but Northwestern couldn’t field a team due to COVID-19 protocols within the program.

Iowa guard Tony Perkins shoots a layup during a men’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and No. 12 Northwestern in the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 112-76.

The Iowa men’s basketball team’s home game against Northwestern, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 18, has been rescheduled and will now be played on Jan. 31 at 8 p.m.

The game was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Wildcats’ program.

Tickets issued for the original game will be valid for the new date and time.