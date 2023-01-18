Workers’ Comp Settlements for a Back Injury

What is the average workers’ comp settlement for a back injury?

According to a Martindale-Nolo study, the simple answer is between $20,000 and $25,000. Although around three-fourths of all claimants finally win some compensation, it generally takes roughly a year and a half to receive that.

Although the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reports that the estimated cost of a back injury-related claim is somewhere around $40,000 to $80,000, keep in mind that the $20,000 and $25,000 figure only pertains to lump sum settlements.

Many of these settlements cover solely medical expenditures and do not account for any weekly workers’ compensation salary replacement payments you may have received.

What can the insurance companies say to oppose your claim?

The following are the most typical causes for the refusal of a workers’ compensation payment for a back injury:

Injury already existed previously

Failure to comply with a filing deadline

The injury had not been caused by work.

The injuries were not severe enough to warrant compensation.

The injuries were fake.

What are the most common types of back injuries?

Upper and lower back injuries are some of the most complex personal injuries a worker can sustain. Unlike the other body parts, back discomfort may just be a sign of the problem.

The following are the most common types of back injuries: