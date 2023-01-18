Workers’ Comp Settlements for a Back Injury
Approximately one million occupational back injuries are recorded annually in various jobs. The issue with back injury claims is that physical discomfort and pain are sometimes the sole indications. Thus, a back injury claim can be very challenging without the help of experienced Workers’ Compensation lawyers on your side.
What is the average workers’ comp settlement for a back injury?
According to a Martindale-Nolo study, the simple answer is between $20,000 and $25,000. Although around three-fourths of all claimants finally win some compensation, it generally takes roughly a year and a half to receive that.
Although the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reports that the estimated cost of a back injury-related claim is somewhere around $40,000 to $80,000, keep in mind that the $20,000 and $25,000 figure only pertains to lump sum settlements.
Many of these settlements cover solely medical expenditures and do not account for any weekly workers’ compensation salary replacement payments you may have received.
What can the insurance companies say to oppose your claim?
The following are the most typical causes for the refusal of a workers’ compensation payment for a back injury:
- Injury already existed previously
- Failure to comply with a filing deadline
- The injury had not been caused by work.
- The injuries were not severe enough to warrant compensation.
- The injuries were fake.
What are the most common types of back injuries?
Upper and lower back injuries are some of the most complex personal injuries a worker can sustain. Unlike the other body parts, back discomfort may just be a sign of the problem.
The following are the most common types of back injuries:
- Herniated discs, slipping discs, ruptured discs, degenerative disc disease, and bulging discs are all disc issues. Spinal discs are the cushions that sit between your vertebrae. When they fail, you may experience pain, weakness in your arms and legs, and numbness.
- When the cartilage on the top of your spinal bones wears down, you develop degenerative joint disease. This might develop gradually or as a consequence of an accident. Symptoms include arm and leg pain, edema, and weakness.
- A pinched nerve causes sciatica. A tingling down the legs, shooting pain, and numbness, are among the symptoms.
- The narrowing of the spinal canal, which houses the spinal cord, is referred to as spinal stenosis. Weakness in the extremities, numbness, and pain are among the symptoms.
