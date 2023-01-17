Ask the Author | Taylor Bradley

Author Taylor Bradley grew up as a child actress in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Iowa in 2013 with a Bachelor of Arts in theater and a minor in English. On Dec. 9, author Bradley released her newest book, “There’s No Place Like House,” which is based on Bradley’s time couch-hopping across America after the end of a long-term relationship.

The Daily Iowan: What inspired your novel?

Bradley: My book actually takes place over the course of two years in 2018. I got out of a 10-year relationship, and I was kind of just like, free-falling basically, trying to figure out what the heck I was going to do. So, I don’t have any family or anything nearby. I was kind of in freefall. One of my best friends whose grandfather had just passed had a big giant house that was sitting empty. While they were waiting to clean it out to sell it. He said, “just go live at my grandpa’s,” and I said, “let me help you clean it out at least.” So, when I was sitting there in December of 2019, Christmas time and everything I was like, “What a weird first Christmas to spend alone in this big empty house with this other person’s stuff in it,” and I knew him. I knew his grandfather and I loved him very dearly. But I was sitting there, and I was like, “This seems like a great start to a book, right?” The inciting incident, the big thing that changes the status quo. Then after that, I decided to move to New York. I had a job in New Orleans, so I was kind of driving all over the country, staying with friends trying to figure out where I was going to be, and then I was actually stuck in New Orleans when COVID-19 happened on my way to New York. So, I had my whole cart full of stuff and I was stuck. And I was just like, “Okay, this is a great part of the book, I guess.” But again, it wasn’t really even intentional, to put it together in book form until close to the end of the pandemic. Then I was like, this is a really great “brave little tailor” story for lack of a better term. And I was like, “Okay, I think this is something that people could get a lot out of it and it became quite an adventure.” So it takes place over those two years from 2018 to 2020.

The DI: Can you provide a brief overview of your career?

Bradley: So it’s been very unconventional, to say the least. Writing has always been my passion, but I grew up performing, and so I did a couple of things with like Disney and Nickelodeon, and things like that. I was kind of a child actor type deal, and I did like some, you know, commercials, and was always auditioning for things. It wasn’t until I went off to college at the University of Iowa, that I started studying writing playwriting, specifically because I wanted to get into like, scriptwriting and dialogue. I absolutely adored it, and I was like, “this is way better than performing,” and so I completely threw myself into it. I got my degree in playwriting, and I came back to LA and I started a theater company called “48 hours.” And so I was producing West Coast premieres of regional plays, and I was mostly doing my own stuff, because you know, nobody does original shows anymore. It really is like on large scales. Everything is always just like, you know, “we’re doing ‘Sweeney Todd’ again,” or “we’re doing ‘The Crucible’” or the same things over and over again. So then I started producing shows, and then it wasn’t until I was actually, like, diagnosed with like, depression and anxiety and all of these things I’m struggling with for a long time, and I was like, “Okay, maybe, you know, medication is not a terrible idea,” and writing kind of became an outlet for me for that. And then I was like, “maybe I can do you know, poems and short stories and short plays and things to kind of be a tool for therapy and processing, grief and trauma and all of these things.” And then NAMI, which is the National Alliance of Mental Illness, out here in Ventura County, hired me to do a couple of like speaking engagements for young people. I kind of became like this advocate for mental health for a while; I released two collections called “Side Effects” and “Withdrawals” when I was first put on medication, and then came up with it. And then this has really been my first like, full novel novel, like the full shebang. It’s kind of a collection of essays, I suppose. It’s been like the longest, most hacky thing that I’ve dealt with, it’s like 370 pages so it’s been a turn of events for me.

DI: What is your artistic process?

Bradley: It’s hard to say because it varies based on whatever it is I’m working on. Right now. I just finished the first draft of a children’s book for adults about the process of grief and loss and so I’m working with an illustrator right now. But it depends, it really depends — for poetry, it’s usually like if it’s something that I need to just get out really quick and try to put on paper. I’ll just, you know, sit down and basically journal but try to make it beautiful. Try to pick the most the words that feel the best in your mouth, essentially. But when it comes to like essay writing and things like that, I generally will take notes. I have a Google document that’s always open on my phone, like on the home screen and I will take notes whenever something of prominence happens that I feel has sparked something in me that I need to process. I’ll just kind of jot down like the thought or what happened and then sometimes something else will happen along the same lines or in the same vein, and I’ll be like, “oh this would go really good actually took to kind of pair with this other life event.” And then once I start to have kind of a connection between things, I’ll sit down and start writing out the essay. Usually, it’s like one specific line or observation that stands out to me that I’d be like, “this is a great opening line,” something that’s really poignant or very, like, visually motivated, that would really draw a reader in and then sometimes that’ll pick it off.

DI: What was it like couch-surfing for two years?

Bradley: So, the title of the book is “There’s No Place Like House;” the title came from around that same time when I was kind of flailing as I said, I was trying to figure out what house I was going to live in and I was bouncing all over. I had 43 addresses that I stayed at within that two-year period, and a handful of hotels. I slept in a hammock for a little bit. Like basically I had a friend who was working in the Sequoias and so I stayed up there for you know, a couple of days. I was literally just like, I had zero home base. I was glamorously living out of my car because I had the privilege of having so many friends who were willing to open their doors to me; I basically had my suitcases and stuff in the car, but they would let me like stay with them. I’d stay here for a week, I’d stay there for a week, and you know, I always have this terrible fear that I’m being a burden. So I was like, “I don’t want to stay anywhere for too long,” you know, so home is definitely a big one.