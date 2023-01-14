Photos: No. 12 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Penn State

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Penn State Lady Lions, 108-67, in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday. 12,436 attended the teams’ 55th meeting.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, who became the second all-time leading scorer for the Hawkeyes after scoring her 2,103rd career point on Wednesday night in Iowa’s win over Northwestern, led the Hawkeyes in points with 27. In today’s matchup, Clark became the program’s second-leading 3-point shooter during the game, surpassing former Hawkeye Lindsey Meder’s 260 career 3-pointers. Clark also became the 13th Big Ten women’s basketball player with 600 or more career assists.

Iowa’s Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock followed behind Clark with 20 and 16 points, respectively.

Iowa and Michigan State matchup at East Lansing, Mich., on Jan. 18.