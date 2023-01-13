Live results: Iowa men’s wrestling takes on Northwestern

The No. 2 Hawkeyes face the No. 11 Wildcats on Friday at 8:05 p.m. in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa’s third-ranked 285-pound Tony Cassioppi takes down Illinois’ 285-pound Matt Wroblewski during a wrestling meet between No. 2 Iowa and Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Cassioppi defeated Wroblewski by a stall call.The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini, 25-19.

The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling squad takes on No. 11 Northwestern on Friday at 8:05 p.m. in the 300th all-time dual inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The dual will be televised live on ESPNU with Shawn Kenney and Rock Harrison on the call.

The Hawkeyes are 9-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Big Ten, with wins against Illinois and Purdue. The Wildcats are 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference, with an 18-11 victory against then-No. 9 Minnesota on Jan. 7.

Friday’s dual will start at 133 pounds and will feature four top-ten matchups at 125, 141, 149, and 285 pounds, respectively.

A win on Friday would mark the Hawkeyes’ 13th consecutive dual meet victory.

133 POUNDS: No. 13 Chris Cannon (NW) over No. 17 Cullan Schriever (IA) via decision

Cannon scored a takedown about a minute in and rode Schriever out the rest of the first period. Cannon scored the only points of the second period with an escape. Schriever earned a stalling point in the third period, but couldn’t muster any takedowns as Cannon prevailed, 4-1.

Northwestern leads Iowa, 3-0.

141 POUNDS: No. 2 Real Woods (IA) over No. 1o Frankie Tal-Sharar (NW) via tech fall

Woods came out firing with a takedown in the first ten seconds of the match. Woods stayed hot through the first period with three four-point near falls. Tal-Sharar earned a takedown in the second period, but Woods didn’t falter as he cruised to a 17-2 victory.

Iowa leads Northwestern, 5-3.

149 POUNDS: No. 5 Yahya Thomas (NW) over No. 4 Max Murin (IA) via decision

The first period was scoreless. Thomas obtained the only points of the second period with an escape. Murin earned an escape in the third before Thomas mustered a takedown in the last 20 seconds of the period to win, 3-2. Murin is now 2-1 all-time against Thomas.

Northwestern leads Iowa, 6-5.

157 POUNDS: No. 20 Cobe Siebrecht (IA) over No. 9 Trevor Chumbley (NW) via decision

Siebrecht got on the board first with a takedown. Chumbley picked up escapes in the first and second period to knot it at two apiece. Siebrecht got an escape to start the third period and then scored a takedown, erupting the Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd. Siebrecht mustered 1:00 of riding time throughout the match and fought off Chumbley’s shots in the final period to earn the upset victory, 6-3.

Iowa leads Northwestern, 8-6.

165 POUNDS: N0. 10 Patrick Kennedy (IA) over No. 23 Maxx Mayfield (NW) via decision

Kennedy struck first with a takedown. Iowa head coach Tom Brands and the Hawkeye faithful argued that Kennedy scored another takedown on the edge in the dwindling seconds of the second period, but the referees called out-of-bounds. Kennedy earned a stall point in the third period to win, 4-2.

Iowa leads Northwestern, 11-6.

174 POUNDS: No. 16 Nelson Brands (IA) over Ankhaa Enkhmandakh (NW) via decision

Brands got on the board first with a takedown. Brands handled Enkhmandakh the rest of the way, mustering two takedowns in the third period and over two minutes of riding time throughout the match to win, 8-2.

Iowa leads Northwestern, 14-6.

184 POUNDS: No. 8 Abe Assad (IA) over Evan Bates (NW) via major decision

Assad muscled takedowns in the first and second period, and Bates never recovered. Bates earned his only points of the match on two escapes in the third period. Assad didn’t let up, scoring another takedown in the match’s final seconds to earn the 10-2 major decision victory.

Iowa leads Northwestern, 18-6.

197 POUNDS: No. 28 Andrew Davison (NW) over Zach Glazier (IA) via decision

Glazier gave up two takedowns in the first period while earning two escapes. Glazier rebounded in the second period with a takedown to cut his deficit to one. Glazier then got an escape to start the third period to knot it at five apiece. Davison answered with a takedown to clinch the match, 7-6.

Iowa leads Northwestern, 18-9.

HEAVYWEIGHT: No. 3 Tony Cassioppi (IA) over No. 4 Lucas Davison (NW) via decision

The first period in the third top-ten matchup of the night was scoreless. Cassioppi got on the board first with an escape in the second period. Davison then knotted it at one apiece with an escape in the third. Cassioppi responded with a takedown and fought off a shot by Davison in the final seconds of the match to win, 3-2. Cassioppi is now 7-7 in his career against top-five foes.

Iowa leads Northwestern, 21-9.

125 POUNDS: No. 1 Spencer Lee (IA) over No. 3 Michael DeAugstino (NW) via fall

Lee started right where he left off. After scoring a takedown in the first 25 seconds of the match, Lee pinned DeAugstino with 59.1 seconds left in the first period for his fourth fall of the season and 46th consecutive dual meet victory.

FINAL: Iowa 27, Northwestern 9

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.