10 Things to Consider Before You Use Visual Storytelling in Your Video Marketing
January 13, 2023
Using storytelling for your brand marketing is a great idea that will potentially lead you to more conversions. The only thing that can be more effective than that is to use the power of storytelling in the animated video for your brand. For example, ordering a product video that consists of a comprehensive storyline will engage your target audience more: https://astra-motion.com/services/product-video/.
When it comes to storytelling videos for business, it’s really important to draw a line between an inspiring but business-wise ineffective story and a dry and meaningless yet effective video.
This is why a certain algorithm for creating good storytelling videos exists.
Your storytelling video checklist
Anyone involved in video production can tell you that the following steps only look tiresome and time-consuming. In fact, some of these steps can be already done by your marketer in the past.
- Study and research your target audience. You might want to know their trigger points, their customer pains, and what attracts them in the video and in general. This will allow you to create an effective narrative that will definitely grab the attention of people you want to become your customers.
- Research the topic. If you want to create a highly effective as well as inspiring video, you might want to get a bit into the nitty-gritty of the subject you are explaining.
- Create a compelling script. Now, this is a bit more difficult than the previous steps. You have to tell a story ‒ so write it. Start with the key narrative points and then fill the space between them with details.
- Don’t be shy to use visual effects. Not necessarily all of them, but a few smooth transitions definitely won’t hurt.
- You need a catchy title. Regardless of where you are going to post your video, you need a title that will intrigue people without being an obvious clickbait.
- Think about your main characters. Here’s the tip: you want your target audience to relate to the protagonist of the story, even if it’s not a human but a cat or an alien. This is why we emphasized previously the importance of knowing your target audience well.
- Create a conflict. There are many types of conflicts you can use in the story depending on the goal of your video. It can be a person vs. person conflict, an inside vs. outside conflict, or simply a display of one’s struggle with something. The point is conflict is the moving force of every story.
- Create an appropriate mood. Our best guess is to avoid negativity, but if certain elements fit just right into your brand tone of voice, you can add these ironic or even mocking components into the narrative. Just make sure the mood won’t confuse the main goal of the story.
- You need a definitive structure. Think of the story as the wave: it can start in a calm manner, then peak and, eventually, fade. Or it can have multiple peaks. Or start at the highest point of pressure and then slowly unwind. Whatever it is, it has to be structured. The most common structure consists of the introduction, story progression, peak tension scene, and outro.
- Add emotions. The main point of every storytelling video is to create an emotional connection with its audience. And again, you need to know your target audience really well to know what makes them happy or curious.
All of these are completely necessary to build a compelling narrative and visual for your video. It can be an explainer video, or a product video ‒ nevertheless if you choose to go with storytelling, make sure it clicks all the buttons in your potential customers.