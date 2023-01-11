Can You Sue the City for Your Car Accident If the Roads Are Poorly Maintained?

You may be able to sue the city if the roads are poorly maintained or if your car accident was due to a poorly maintained street and you were injured because of it. If the road is so obstructed by ice or snow that it causes a dangerous situation, they can be liable for your damages. However, in order to win such a lawsuit, you will need proof that the city knew about this problem before your accident happened and failed to fix it. Lawsuits against the city for poorly maintained roads are treated differently than lawsuits against an individual.

Before you can sue for damages, you must show that there was a breach in the duty of care on the part of the municipality or city. You must be able to show that the city had a responsibility to make sure that the road was in its best condition, and they failed to do so. This is not just any ordinary negligence case but one that is much more complex and takes expert testimony. Many people are not even aware that they can file a lawsuit against the city for their car accidents. While it seems as though it would be simpler, it is also more complicated than suing a private individual.

Who is Responsible for Road Maintenance?

If a municipality has accepted responsibility for the maintenance of a road or street that has been dedicated by a homeowner, then it should be maintained in the same condition as it was when the city took over. If there is an obvious problem with that road, such as potholes, then the city should act quickly to repair them so as not to cause injury to those who use that road. However, if they do not want to fix the problem, then they are responsible for keeping the road in good shape. Once the problem has been fixed by a private citizen, or when a city highway department is able to fix it, then that road is no longer in the municipality’s hands.

In some cases, a city may have designated a particular street to be a “city only” street. This is an example of the municipality becoming the owner of the street. Once a city has accepted that responsibility, it should maintain that road in the same condition as it was when it took over from its previous owner or users. However, if the city does not maintain this road, then you can sue them for damages.

Proving Government Negligence:

If a city is found liable for damages in a road maintenance case, then you must be able to show proof of their negligence. You will need to prove that the city knew about the problem and failed to fix it. For example, if you were involved in a serious car accident because of poor road conditions due to ice and snow, then you can sue them for damages. However, if you are given a citation for careless driving or speeding, then you must show proof that the city knew about your actions and failed to fix the road.