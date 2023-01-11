Caitlin Clark moves to second all-time leading scorer as Iowa women’s basketball blasts Northwestern

The junior guard, who has 2,112 career points, is now behind just former Hawkeye Megan Gustafson in the Hawkeye record books.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark takes the ball down court during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Dartmouth at Carver-Hawkeyes Arena in Iowa City on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Big Green 92-54.

Caitlin Clark is continuing her move up the Iowa women’s basketball program record books.

The junior guard became the Hawkeyes’ second all-time leading scorer when she scored her 2,103rd career point on Wednesday night in Iowa’s 93-64 win over Northwestern. She passed former Hawkeye Ally Disterhoft, who scored 2,102 from 2013-17.

Clark is now up to 2,112 career points — 692 away from Iowa women’s basketball all-time leading scorer Megan Gustafson.

Clark also nearly had a triple-double on Wednesday, totaling 20 points, 14 assists, and nine rebounds.

“14 assists don’t come if my teammates don’t make the layup or make the shot,” Clark said. “All that credit goes to them. I just thought it was a very good game for us. It felt like Iowa basketball.”

Clark came out of the game with just over five minutes left and one rebound short of her eighth triple-double. Head coach Lisa Bluder, however subbed her back in at the 3:41 mark with the intention of getting one more rebound while the Hawkeyes were up 83-54. Clark subbed back out with a minute remaining in the game.

While Clark had a higher risk of injury returning to the game, Bluder said the possible achievement is worth it.

“There is risk involved in that, but there’s risk involved in walking into a restaurant downtown,” Bluder said. “I want my players to have those kinds of accolades if they’re that close, but there is a point where you do have to take her out.”

Stuelke stands out

Freshman Hannah Stuelke notched a career-high 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting on Wednesday night. She also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out two assists in just 14 minutes of play.

“I just try to come in and be a little spark, sometimes we need it,” Stuelke said. “We got off to a little slow start today, but once we got rolling, we were perfect.”

Stuelke has established herself as a key player off the bench for the Hawkeyes this season — she is one of just seven athletes to play in every game.

“She’s our first in at both the 4 and the 5,” Bluder said. “I think you can see what a great job she does at both of those positions. … she’s explosive, she’s an unbelievable rebounder.”

Hawkeyes spread the wealth

Every Hawkeye saw the floor in the 29-point win on Wednesday night, and 12 players scored.

Four players finished the night in double digits, including Clark and Stuelke: senior center Monika Czinano had 18, while forward McKenna Warnock had 10.

“When we have four people in double figures, we usually win the game,” Clark said.

Big Picture

Iowa took down Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time since 2019 with the victory on Wednesday.

The Hawkeyes have lost to the Wildcats three times since the 2020-21 season, but Iowa is now on a three-game winning streak.

With the loss, Northwestern dropped to 6-10 overall and 0-6 in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes are now 13-4 overall and 5-1 in the conference.

“You can’t have any slip ups at home,” Bluder said. “We play Penn State next, and we want to keep the momentum going. … This is when you want to start putting it all together, and I feel like we are, and we’re going to continue to do so.”

Up next

Iowa will return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday to take on Penn State.

The Nittany Lions are 11-6 overall and 2-4 in the conference, losing to Nebraska on Wednesday night.