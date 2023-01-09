How to Get Bitcoins: 4 Tried-and-True Methods

Introduction

Years of building discourse about Bitcoin culminated in an explosion in 2017 when the price topped $19,000. For a few more years, it declined until rising again in 2020 and reaching new peaks in 2021.

In the past, Bitcoin and other digital currencies were thought to be extremely risky investments best left to experienced traders and crypto enthusiasts.

Retail investors increasingly want to get their hands on this lucrative cryptocurrency today. In fact, according to a 2021 study by the University of Chicago, 14% of Americans made bitcoin investments in the previous year.

So let’s study all there is to know where to get it and when to invest.

A hot wallet has internet access, making it simple for users to access their Bitcoin. However, it does provide a security concern because you are open to theft and hacking.

The safest option to store your money is in a cold wallet, which isn’t online. You print your private keys and addresses in this scenario and keep them in a safe or safety deposit box, for example. That data may also be kept on a hard disk or USB.

Accessing your Bitcoin without your private keys and addresses isn’t easy. You must therefore take great care when deciding where to keep this information.

Now that you have a better understanding of storing cryptocurrency let’s look at how to get it.

Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Cryptocurrency exchanges are marketplaces where cryptocurrencies can be traded for fiat money (i.e., paper money issued by governments, such as the euro) or other digital currencies.

The majority of exchanges accept PayPal made payments as well as credit card, or bank transfer. They will also add a transaction fee to each sale you complete.

There are countless cryptocurrency exchanges to choose from, but you should only use the most reputable ones.

Investment Brokerage Firms

A place where investors have an opportunity to buy and sell equities and cryptocurrencies is an investment brokerage firm.

Companies like Robinhood are well-liked because they enable ordinary investors to trade without paying commissions. To get started, you need a bank account and the funds for your purchases.

Payment Services

The ability to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies have recently been added to the web platforms of payment firms like CashApp, Venmo, and Paypal.

For instance, CashApp has a whole tab today solely for Bitcoin.

Additionally, the website offers Bitcoin Boost, letting users earn Bitcoin using their CashApp card to make transactions. Like cashback, but with cryptocurrency.

Therefore, there are multiple ways to purchase Bitcoin on these platforms.

If you’d instead buy Bitcoins in person, you have several options to choose from:

Bitcoin ATMs work similarly to regular cash-based ATMs. You can find one near you with Coin ATM Radar.

Retail stores , which sell and buy Bitcoin. You can use LibertyX and CoinMap to find ones in your region.

, which sell and buy Bitcoin. You can use LibertyX and CoinMap to find ones in your region. Peer-to-peer if you’re interested in buying Bitcoin directly from another person. Websites like LocalBitcoins can help find people willing to exchange Bitcoin for cash.

Ways to Get Bitcoins for Free

All of the examples shown below are instances of Bitcoin faucets, which are websites that provide users a chance to get tiny sums of Bitcoin in exchange for completing tasks.

Even though they won’t bring you a lot of bitcoins immediately, you can amass some over time and use them to research the cryptocurrency.

Do Jobs Online to Earn Bitcoins

Completing tasks on websites is an extra approach to earn free Bitcoins. For completing small tasks like reviewing their websites, answering surveys, retweeting their content, and more, some companies will pay you in bitcoin.

Some websites let users give someone a little amount of bitcoin for responding to one of their searches well.

You may find odd jobs that pay in bitcoin on Cointiply.

Write About Cryptocurrency to Earn Bitcoins

Numerous cryptocurrency blogs, news outlets, and forums will pay you in Bitcoin to contribute your ideas and write for them if you have a wealth of knowledge in the field.

On well-known bitcoin forums like Publish0x, readers and writers of Bitcoin are paid.

On this website, users can earn Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. They can also suggest authors they admire.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrencies are referred to as speculative assets by financial advisors due to the ongoing market volatility that makes them extremely risky but possibly lucrative investments. Because of this, they advise only a small portion of your wealth to be invested in Bitcoin.

Before making any financial decisions, please seek the advice of a professional so they can give you personalized advice and instructions on how to proceed.

It is clear that Bitcoin is utilized more frequently than ever and that it won’t disappear anytime soon.