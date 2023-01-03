How to Protect Your eCommerce Business and Minimize Risk in 2023

If you’re running an online store selling tangible goods, you know that proper inventory handling and promotional planning can lead to big boosts in sales and a head start come the new fiscal year. However, if businesses are uninsured, they could be opening themselves up to the potential harm that comes with an increased sales volume.

Let’s have a look at some of the main potential risks facing eCommerce businesses that are magnified throughout the busiest shopping time of the year, like the holiday season.

Spoiler alert: there’s only one thing that can protect you against any fallout from these risks, and it’s properly insuring your business.

4 risks your business should prepare for in 2023

Here are four risks to look out for to help close the gap on any potential liability your eCommerce business may face:

1. Malfunctioning products

A malfunctioning product can land an eCommerce company in all sorts of legal trouble, from a customer filing a lawsuit to damage to the merchant’s reputation. Businesses can be held liable for a malfunctioning product that is:

Defective and causes injury

Recalled by the manufacturer

Counterfeit

Mislabeled

If an eCommerce merchant is selling products known to be defective or prone to breaking, they could be held liable if a customer is injured while using it. If a product breaks and causes injury, the merchant could be sued for negligence.

To avoid any legal issues, it’s important for eCommerce merchants to thoroughly test their products before putting them up for sale. This is especially true for products that are heavily discounted on as they’re likely to sell more.

2. Products containing hazardous materials

When eCommerce merchants sell products containing hazardous materials, there’s always the risk of running into problems. Of course, this is true for any day of the year, but especially during the holidays when shoppers are looking for the best deals and might be skipping important details like reading the hazardous materials in the products they’re buying.