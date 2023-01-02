5+Types+Of+Feedbacks+Which+Businesses+Should+Ignore

Collecting feedback is vital to improving business operations. However, the problem with feedback is that everyone has an opinion. With so many views flooding around, sometimes contrasting ideas, which opinion should a business listen to? Therefore, it becomes critical to differentiate between meaningful and bad feedback. Even though one should be open to feedback, companies should only consider the correct type of feedback. Here is a list of five types of feedback that businesses should ignore to grow better.

1. Unasked Feedback From Someone Who Is Not An Expert

When considering feedback, it is crucial to ensure that you are taking feedback from the right people. For instance, McDonald’s floats their McDVoice survey feedback forms among their customers because it is the right set of people. However, taking feedback from a KFC customer who has never tasted a burger is of no use. It is because neither they are the customers of McDonald’s nor are they the right people to comment on the food offered by the restaurant.

Here is another example. A trained cricketer would not take unsolicited advice from someone who has never hit the cricket ground. The same logic applies to your business now. The feedback your business should consider should either be from someone from whom the feedback is sought or someone who is an expert in the niche.

2. Vague Feedback

Sometimes it is common to receive vague feedback even from the right set of customers. What does vague feedback sound like? Here is an example, in the DGCustomerFirst, the customs require to rate their services. If a customer blindly rates all the parameters five, it falls under vague feedback. It is because even though the business is receiving feedback, it is vague feedback.

A slight variation in the feedback rating shows that the feedback is genuine. However, the same parameters rating indicates that the customers have blindly rated. Therefore, vague feedback is not fruitful, throws no light, and businesses should ignore it.

3. When The Feedback Reflect The Opinion Of One Person/Minor Group

As discussed above, everyone has an opinion. As a business, the focus should be on the view of the majority of the people. The primary objective of the company should be to satisfy the majority of the customers and clients. Therefore, the feedback should be analyzed appropriately using reliable software to ensure that you consider most people’s input.

Also, the feedback of one person or a minority group can be affected by factors such as a good mood or a bad day. Companies can eliminate such influencing factors by concerning the feedback of the majority of people.