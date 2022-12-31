Live updates | Iowa football takes on Kentucky in the Music City Bowl

The Hawkeyes and Wildcats will face off at 11 a.m. at Nissan Stadium.

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta hands the ball off to Iowa running back Leshon Williams in a practice play during a 2022 Transperfect Music City Bowl Iowa football practice at Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Iowa football will play its final game of the season Saturday against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. The Wildcats and Hawkeyes are meeting for the second consecutive bowl season — Kentucky beat Iowa, 20-17, in the 2022 Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.

The Hawkeyes will be missing 10 players for the bowl game. Starting quarterback Spencer Petras had season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder in November, and safety Kaevon Merriweather opted out to start preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft. Backup quarterback Alex Padilla, wide receivers Arland Bruce and Keagan Johnson, running back Gavin Williams, offensive lineman Josh Volk, linebacker Jestin Jacobs, and defensive backs Reggie Bracy and Terry Roberts all entered the transfer portal following the regular season.

With both Petras and Padilla out today, the Hawkeyes will turn to third-stringer Joe Labas for the Music City Bowl. Labas will take his first official snaps as a Hawkeye on Saturday. True freshman Carson May will back him up, and tight end Sam LaPorta will serve as the emergency backup quarterback.

Kentucky will also be running with a backup quarterback on Saturday. Starting quarterback Will Levis, along with starting running back Chris Rodriguez, opted out of the game to prepare for the draft. True freshman Destin Wade, who hasn’t taken a snap yet in his collegiate career, is expected to start for the Wildcats. Redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron and Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan will back him up.

True freshman safety Xavier Nwankpa will make his first start on Saturday, filling in for Merriweather.

COIN TOSS: Iowa won the toss and deferred. Kentucky will receive to start the game, and Iowa will defend the north end zone.

12:38 1Q: After getting one first down, Kentucky will punt on fourth and 10. Cooper DeJean fielded the punt at the Iowa 22-yard line.

8:48 1Q: After a four-minute drive that made it to Kentucky’s 35-yard line, Iowa turns the ball over on downs. Kentucky will take over for its second drive of the game.

5:35 1Q: Kentucky punts again, and DeJean returns the ball 34 yards to Iowa’s 40-yard line.

2:59 1Q: Tory Taylor punts 52 yards to Kentucky’s 1-yard line, where the Wildcats will start their drive.

1:02 1Q: Kentucky goes 3-and-out and punts from the 9-yard line. DeJean recovers it at Kentucky’s 48.

14:44 2Q: Taylor punts again, and Kentucky starts its drive from the 7-yard line.

13:16 2Q: Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade narrowly avoids being tackled in his own end zone, and Kentucky punts again. DeJean fields the punt at Kentucky’s 42-yard line.

12:08 2Q: Touchdown, Iowa. After a 5-yard catch, tight end Luke Lachey bullies his way past multiple Kentucky defenders for 10 extra yards and a TD. Iowa leads, 7-0.

11:57 2Q: Another touchdown, Iowa. True freshman safety Xavier Nwankpa intercepts Destin Wade and runs 52 yards to the end zone. It was Nwankpa’s first career interception and pick-6. Iowa 14, Kentucky 0.

9:21 2Q: Kentucky punts from its own 41-yard line, and it goes out of bounds at Iowa’s 19-yard line.

7:33 2Q: Joe Labas rushes but is declared short of the sticks on third down. Taylor punted 50 yards to the Kentucky 22-yard line, where the Wildcats will take over.

3:44 2Q: Kentucky punts again, and the Wildcats are called for a kick catch interference after Cooper DeJean is tackled while calling for fair catch. Iowa will start its drive on its own 42-yard line.

2:14 2Q: Iowa goes 3-and-out, and Taylor punts the ball to Kentucky’s 6-yard line.

1:46 2Q: Touchdown, Iowa. Cooper DeJean picks off Destin Wade and returns it 14 yards to the end zone for Iowa’s second pick-6 of the day. Iowa 21, Kentucky 0.

HALF: Iowa 21, Kentucky 0. Only one of Kentucky’s nine drives ended in Iowa territory in the first half. Hawkeye quarterback Joe Labas is 7-of-10 for 83 yards and a touchdown.

13:23 3Q: Iowa goes 3-and-out in the first drive of the second half, and Kentucky will start its drive at the 15-yard line.

11:43 3Q: Kentucky punts again, and Iowa will take over at the 50-yard line.

9:42 3Q: Joe Labas is sacked for the first time on third and 8, and Iowa’s punt team stops Kentucky’s punt returner at the Wildcats’ 8-yard line.

4:19 3Q: Kentucky punts again, and Iowa will take over on its own 16-yard line.

2:50 3Q: Iowa’s punting unit is back on the field, and Kentucky returns the ball to Iowa’s 48-yard line.

End 3: Iowa 21, Kentucky 0. The Wildcats are in Hawkeye territory for just the second time so far this game, and will have a second and 10 at the Iowa 37 to start the fourth.

14:08 4Q: Kentucky turns the ball over on downs, and Iowa takes over on the 42-yard line.

12:18 4Q: Iowa punts from the 45-yard line, and Kentucky fields it at its own 15.

FINAL: Iowa wins, 21-0. Iowa improves to 8-5 on the season, and Kirk Ferentz has tied former Penn State coach Joe Paterno for most bowl wins in Big Ten history with 10.

This is a developing story. Follow along for updates here or @dipregame on Twitter.