Former Iowa football running back Gavin Williams announces transfer to Northern Illinois

Williams, a sophomore, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2 after 138 rushing yards this season.

Iowa running back Gavin Williams runs with the ball during a football game between Iowa and Nevada at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Williams rushed for 57 yards on 16 carries. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolf Pack, 10-7.

Former Iowa football running back Gavin Williams announced his transfer to Northern Illinois Saturday afternoon via Twitter.

Williams redshirted in 2020 and then appeared in all 14 games in 2021, making one start.

After accumulating 305 rushing yards on 65 totes in 2021, the sophomore was listed as the first-string running back after 2022 spring practice.

However, Williams’ production decreased in 2022 after early-season injuries, as freshman Kaleb Johnson and sophomore Leshon Williams carried the brunt of the load for the Hawkeyes.

Gavin Williams totaled 43 carries and 138 rushing yards in two starts in the regular season, while Leshon Williams and Johnson ran for 410 and 762 yards in the regular season, respectively.

Leshon Williams had two rushing touchdowns and Johnson had six while Gavin Williams failed to find the end zone.