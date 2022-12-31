Former Iowa football running back Gavin Williams announces transfer to Northern Illinois
Williams, a sophomore, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2 after 138 rushing yards this season.
December 31, 2022
Former Iowa football running back Gavin Williams announced his transfer to Northern Illinois Saturday afternoon via Twitter.
The Next Step 🐺🔴🐾 @NIU_Football @NIUCoachHammock #HU2KI3PACK pic.twitter.com/euOEKHiFA7
— Gavin Williams (@gwill_25) December 31, 2022
Williams redshirted in 2020 and then appeared in all 14 games in 2021, making one start.
After accumulating 305 rushing yards on 65 totes in 2021, the sophomore was listed as the first-string running back after 2022 spring practice.
RELATED: Running back Gavin Williams becomes fifth Iowa football player to enter transfer portal
However, Williams’ production decreased in 2022 after early-season injuries, as freshman Kaleb Johnson and sophomore Leshon Williams carried the brunt of the load for the Hawkeyes.
Gavin Williams totaled 43 carries and 138 rushing yards in two starts in the regular season, while Leshon Williams and Johnson ran for 410 and 762 yards in the regular season, respectively.
Leshon Williams had two rushing touchdowns and Johnson had six while Gavin Williams failed to find the end zone.