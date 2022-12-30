Photos: No. 12 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Purdue

Iowa defeated Purdue, 83-68, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday.

Monika Czinano, the fifth-year center of the Hawkeyes, surpassed 2,000 total career points on a free throw. She ranks 5th in all-time scoring and is the second Hawkeye player this season to break 2,000 points with guard Caitlin Clark also surpassing the mark.

The Clark and Czinano duo are the first pair of Hawkeyes and teammates in the Big Ten to reach the mark collectively in one season.

The Hawkeyes next face Illinois on Jan. 1 at 2 pm in the State Farm Center in Champaign Illinois.