Photos: 2022 Solider Salute College Wrestling Tournament – day two

On the second day of the 2022 Soldier Salute College Wrestling Tournament, the Iowa men’s wrestling team sent 11 of their wrestlers to the finals and the women sent four to the finals and two to round-robin brackets.

No. 1 nationally ranked 125-pound Spencer Lee led the charge with a fall over fellow teammate wrestling unattached Drake Ayala. 133-pound Cullan Schriever, No. 2 nationally ranked 141-pound Real Woods, No. 6 nationally ranked 149-pound Max Murin, No. 13 nationally ranked 165-pound Patrick Kennedy, No. 8 nationally ranked 184-pound Abe Assad, No. 7 nationally ranked 197-pound Jacob Warner and No. 3 nationally ranked 285-pound Tony Cassioppi all followed Lee and finished first in their respective brackets.

In addition to Ayala, 149-pound Caleb Rathjen and unattached 197-pound Kolby Franklin both lost to a fellow teammate in the finals.

101-pound Sterling Dias led the charge for the women’s team with a decision over teammate Emilie Gonzalez. 116-pound Felicity Taylor and 141-pound Reese Larramendy also finished first in their respective brackets.

109-pound Brianna Gonzalez, 155-pound Bella Mir and 170-pound Kylie Welker all finished second in their respective brackets. Welker medically forfeited her finals match after an apparent knee injury. This tournament was Welker’s return to the mat after a long-term recovery from an elbow injury that required surgery.

The Iowa men’s team walked away with the title at 228 with Army coming second with 106 points. Life University won the women’s title at 129 and Army WCAP with 128.5 points.