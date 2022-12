The Iowa men’s and women’s wrestling team participated in day one of the Soldier Salute Wrestling tournament at Xtream Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

29 Iowa men’s wrestlers and 10 Iowa women’s wrestlers participated in the event along with visiting schools like Army, Navy, Citadel, and Bellarmine, among others.

14 Iowa men’s wrestlers and 8 Iowa women’s wrestlers advanced to the semifinals.