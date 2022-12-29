How+and+when+to+use+social+media+in+a+professional+context

Social Media is already part of most people’s lives, and a huge influence on marketing, business and career building. But how and when should social media be used in a professional context?

This is a common question, which we will aim to answer in this article.

Using social media for companies can be tricky, albeit unavoidable.

Here are some habits which you should seek to acquire, and others to avoid.

The benefits of using social media for professional purposes

Over 4.59 billion people used social media in 2022. Your target audience is certainly active on one or more social media platforms.

Here are some of the many benefits which your company can enjoy by adopting social media as a digital marketing strategy:

Increase brand awareness. Over 835 of Instagram users say they discover new products on the platform.

Humanize your brand. Social media is a means for truly connecting with users, creating meaningful relationships and moments.

Increase website traffic

Generate leads

and more

Using social media in a professional context

As social media continues to evolve, so should professionals and companies. If you are on the lookout for a product or business, the logical first step is to Google it, or look it up on social media.

What is your business or spokesperson’s social media presence like? Are they prepared for these searches?

It’s time for a mindset shift.

Improve your network

Knowing the right people has always been essential for succeeding in business. Social media is an extension of your company’s daily life.

Investigate your followers, and find out who else you should be following. Examine how they talk on these platforms, and learn how to do the same – but in your style.

Collaborate with people in relevant fields to produce identifiable content for your audience. Engage with the influencers within your area, and leverage their network.

Post

If you aren’t a heavy social media user already, you may have to rethink this. Posting intelligent and relevant content is a great way to gain authority and show that you know what you’re talking about.

Don’t post randomly. Curate web content from your field of expertise, and find new ways to talk about it. Bring your experience into play, and post about it.

You can also repost and comment on relevant content from other accounts. Your social network channels act as your showcase.

Create a blog

Space is limited on social media. Creating a blog is a great way to delve deeper into subjects that matter to your business, and gain relevance.

Use Search Engine Optimization (SEO) techniques to rank highly on Google. Schedule your content, and plan its production in advance.

Comment on the trends and subjects that are on the rise on social media networks. Relate these themes to your field of work.

If you’re having trouble, you can hire a marketing agency to help you with this activity.

Authenticity is key

Your persona has to be authentic. With all the information available online, you can’t pretend to be something that you’re not. Someone is bound to find out the truth.

Authenticity builds trust, which is what you want. Once people trust your brand, you will gain marketing receptiveness, driving new business.

Embrace your values, show how your product or service works in real life, and get real on social media.

Get on LinkedIn

With over 850 million users in 200 countries and territories, LinkedIn is the most used professional social network in the world. Its aim is to generate connections and relationships for professional purposes, making it the perfect place for B2B and B2C marketing campaigns.

Create a company or professional LinkedIn page, and follow the tips provided above: improve your network, post, blog, and be real.

By following those steps, you should find a way to be relevant to your audience on LinkedIn.

Make your brand a thought leader

The goal of using social media for business purposes is to gain authority. What you want is for your customers to think of you as a thought leader.

Your social network can be – and should be – the first port of call for users whenever they want to know about something in your company’s field.

Partner with influencers

Getting people to talk about your product or company on social media will lead to real feedback, and increase both awareness and credibility.

Influencers are so-called because their opinion is taken into account by consumers before they make a purchase.

Influencer Marketing is essential to digital marketing. Collaborating with influencers can:

open the door to potential new audiences

boost sales conversion

raise brand awareness

build word-of-mouth marketing strategies

What to avoid on professional social media

On the flipside, some habits are best avoided:

Focusing on Facebook – this isn’t helpful, since the network is used mainly for personal purposes.

Showing too much . It is nice to publish your character on social media, but beware of excesses.

. It is nice to publish your character on social media, but beware of excesses. Mixing business with pleasure . Personal content should be limited to the appropriate channels. Keep your professional network for professional content only.

. Personal content should be limited to the appropriate channels. Keep your professional network for professional content only. Talking about everything. Everything your brand says online should be carefully thought out before it is posted. Remember: everything you say online can and will be used against you.

Extra tip

Bear in mind that social media is constantly changing, and you’ll need to adapt as it does. Don’t keep posting the same things. Observe your followers behavior and keep an eye on the market in order to remain relevant.

Follow these tips to professionalize your brand’s relationship with social media. If done correctly, your reputation will flourish. And you’ve already taken the first step: seeking out information.

Knowing how and when to use social media in a professional context isn’t that hard, is it? It just takes focus and dedication. So get to work, and good luck!