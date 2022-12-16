Gov. Kim Reynolds awards University of Iowa with $8.2 million grant

The grant is for bioscience research and economic development will be used to renovate space in the university’s College of Pharmacy building.

The University of Iowa Pharmacy Building is seen during a media tour on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2020.

Gov. Kim Reynolds awarded the University of Iowa $8.2 million for bioscience research and economic development on Wednesday.

The UI plans to renovate space in the south tower of the College of Pharmacy building and build a new top-floor in the same building with the grant. The money will be used once it is approved by the state Board of Regents, a UI news release said.

According to the release, the renovations will “enable faculty from across campus to explore the applications of their research,” and also have researchers located in the old pharmacy building be moved closer to colleagues in the new space.

The press release also states the money will allow for UI to “enhance existing space,” avoiding the need to construct an entirely new building.

Reynolds highlighted the research being conducted at the UI as the reason for the grant in the press release.

“We recognize the level of in-depth and high-quality, valuable research being conducted at the University of Iowa to further advance the health of the people of our state, our nation and across the globe,” Reynolds said in the release. “That’s why we’re making this commitment to provide the researchers the solutions they need to excel and continue advancing the future of biosciences.”

UI President Barbara Wilson said the grant will benefit research being conducted at the university.

“We are deeply appreciative of the support from the governor, and we look forward to getting this project started,” Wilson said in the release. “Our innovative faculty, staff, and students urgently need more laboratory space to support the growth of drug discovery, biomedical research, and ultimately economic development — all made possible by this grant.”