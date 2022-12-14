Are Amazon Management Agencies the Future of Amazon Growth?

So, what does Amazon offer new sellers? Well, according to the 2019 Amazon Consumer Behavior Report, 85% of Amazon sellers say their primary reason for using the platform is customer acquisition, and 72% aim to serve their customers where they are. There may be a few reasons to grow your presence on Amazon, but the reality remains that global customer reach is one of Amazon’s most significant advantages.

Today, approximately 200 million households around the world have an Amazon Prime subscription. However, this only represents a portion of Amazon’s growing global audience, as they have approximately 300 million active users in total. According to the 2022 State of the Amazon Seller Report from Jungle Scouts, new Amazon sellers make an average annual revenue of $26,000 to $810,00.

So, do you need to sell on Amazon? It’s debatable. Although brands have less control over branding, the most significant reasons to sell on Amazon are the ease of setting up and the huge global customer base. In short, this is where your customers are, and if you choose not to sell on the platform, you’re missing out on a substantial international market of people just waiting to buy your product.

Should You Hire an Amazon Management Agency?

Many sellers who self-manage their Amazon marketing go through trial and error to understand what strategies work. However, this is a consuming process that will cost time, resources and investments that aren’t going to generate results. Hiring an agency is a direct way to grow your brand with the help of experts who have already scaled businesses in the past. Below we highlight some pros and cons of hiring an Amazon management agency:

Pros:

Unique expertise

An agency will have dedicated teams in different areas, from content and social media to SEO and advertising. Hiring an agency gives you access to their unique set of knowledge and previous experience scaling Amazon brands. This is particularly useful as Amazon becomes more competitive and harder to crack.

Business owners save time

While it may take you time to learn how to optimise listings and understand Amazon tools, an agency already knows the best methods for growth, which tools are worth using and can get started straight away by implementing the right method for your niche. Consequently, business owners can allocate more time to core business tasks and development.