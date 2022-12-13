Menu

‘That’s why you’re at where you’re at’

December 13, 2022

Heartlanders forward Zach White plays golf at the Brown Deer Golf Club Wednesday Nov. 9, 2022.

On an unusually warm, 70-degree Nov. 9 sunny day, White and Heartlanders Director of Communications David Fine, who also broadcasts the games, head to the Coralville Perkins. At lunch time, the clientele is made up of senior citizens — not the Heartlanders’ target audience.

For food, White requests the Fabulous Five, which includes two bacon strips. He chooses the chocolate chip pancakes instead of toast and selects his eggs over easy. 

Leading up to Nov. 9, White hadn’t had the best season. At the time, he recorded a goal and an assist through seven games, and the Heartlanders won their first 2022-23 contest three days before. He was the first skater to agree to terms with the Heartlanders ahead of their second season. Yet, on a more balanced roster, the Heartlanders sometimes put White as an extra forward like he was when he first joined the franchise.  

As a center, wingers Kris Bennett and Ryan Kuffner flanked White last season. Bennett won the 2021-22 ECHL Rookie of the Year award and now competes in the top two leagues in Switzerland, while Kuffner is a former NHL skater who’s currently in Germany’s top division. It was lining up with those two that made White realize he made it in the ECHL.  

“Now, I have no idea what I’m doing,” White says over his meal. “I guess I’m not doing too well, right, Fine?” 

“You’re too hard on yourself,” Fine responds. “That’s why you’re at where you’re at.” 

White’s mom, Dawn White, remembered when her independent son first learned to skate in West Haven, Connecticut, at 3 years old.   

He was supposed to push a chair from one end of the ice to the other. Instead, White shoved the chair aside and skated on his own. The instructor told Dawn White she had a hockey player. 

