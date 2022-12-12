UI police report man with gun at Iowa City Court Street parking ramp

UI police said first responders are on the scene and to continue to avoid the area.

Iowa City Police Department vehicles are seen on July 9, 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The University of Iowa Public Safety Department reported a man with a gun on Monday at the Iowa City Court Street parking ramp at around 2:14 p.m. via a Hawk Alert.

The situation was resolved by 2:50 p.m., according to UI law enforcement, and citizens can resume normal activity.

During the incident, law enforcement blocked off East Dubuque Street. At 2:17 p.m., UI police reported that first responders were on the scene and asked citizens to avoid the area.

Law enforcement on the scene directed occupants in the Voxman Music Building to shelter in place due to the incident at the parking ramp, UI police reported.

UI police wrote in a Tweet that law enforcement are on the scene as of 2:28 p.m. and to continue to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.