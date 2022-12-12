Proxy or VPN: the difference and features of technologies

Proxy vs VPN: the main difference

Both proxy servers and virtual private networks (VPNs) provide quick access to the Internet sites of interest to the user, hiding his real IP address and location. These are the only similarities.

The main difference between a proxy and a VPN is that VPN uses encryption. With its help, all traffic is pre-encrypted from everyone, including the Internet provider.

The proxy server, in turn, is a fairly simple tool for occasional use at high speed. However, a VPN is noticeably better in terms of privacy. This is primarily due to the fact that a secure tunnel protects the integrity of the traffic, encrypts it, and also simplifies authentication.

After connecting a proxy or VPN, check your new IP address and location, these data should be different from the original ones, without using services. You can quickly check, for example, in a search engine, find “check the speed of the Internet”, they show this data.

What is better for bypassing a ban on a site: VPN or proxy

Basically, sites can be inaccessible to you for two reasons:

a personal ban by IP;

blocking access due to your geolocation.

Both of the tools we are considering today will help bypass the blocking for the reasons listed. However, when choosing a VPN for these purposes, the speed of the Internet connection will noticeably decrease. Pages will load slower, connection may be interrupted.

Tasks like watching a sports broadcast on a foreign channel site can already become a problem due to a slow connection. Tasks such as automated SMM promotion, parsing, and other complex processes where connection speed is important cannot be solved with a VPN.

For serious work on the Internet, it is definitely worth using only proxy servers. They do not slow down the connection, they speed up the process by caching data. Plus, private proxies are highly reliable and uninterrupted.

Wrapping up

If anonymity and privacy are in the first place for the user, it is better to use a VPN. Experts recommend installing a VPN even with such shortcomings as speed drops and connection failures. Proxy is almost devoid of such disadvantages, however, the safety of personal data leaves much to be desired. If your choice is a proxy, PrivateProxy.me will help you choose a reliable and efficient solution. The company has over 10 years of experience in providing proxy services to clients from various industries and for various purposes.