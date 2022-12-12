Cute+and+Trending+Boys+Haircuts

Depending on what you are looking for or what your son likes, there is always an idea of the boys haircuts suitable for him. The hairstyles vary from short, medium, or long hair, depending on what works best for your little guy.

Most young boys don’t pay too much attention to their haircuts, and it is your duty as a parent to choose a good haircut for them. However, you should take your time to involve him in making the decision just in case there is a style he might like best. Here are trending boys haircuts that you can choose from with your little guy.

1. Long Top Slicked Back

This is a hairstyle that is full of style and personality. It is created by tapering the length of the hair on the sides and at the back and leaving the hair at the top longer. The long hair at the top is then slicked back by combing it towards the back to create the spotlight for this hairstyle.

2. High Fade with Styled Bangs

The high fades are something that is fashionable for men of all ages. This haircut idea is very easy to maintain with the simple use of clippers.

The style is achieved by leaving longer hair on the top and adding a twist with some well-styled bangs. The style is further spiced up by combing them back in style to add up some volume to the volume.

3. Tapered Crop

This idea of boys haircuts features the same fringe as the one in French crop, with the only difference being the extra length of hair left on the sides and at the back like it is in a tapered haircut.

The length of hair all around the head is almost the same, with very insignificant contrast. This haircut idea is very low maintenance and does not require a lot of maintenance. It does not also require regular trimming as it is with fade haircuts which makes it a cheap haircut.

4. Buzz Cut Fade

The buzz cut is a classic and timeless hairstyle for men of all ages. It is also easy to come up with and also maintain as you can do it in the comfort of your home as long as you know how to differentiate different clipper guard sizes.

5. Long Side-Swept Bangs

This is the suitable hairstyle to create an illusion of long hair for your boy, especially if you two are not in agreement between long and short hair.

The haircut is achieved by creating bangs all-round the head starting from the center of the head. The haircut is low maintenance and has the boy feel like he has long hair however in reality, the hair is short.

To make the hair fall in the desired direction all-round the head, you should use a blow dry and hair gel when styling the hair to allow it to fall into place.

6. Medium Length and Shaggy

A medium-length haircut is flattering for most boys and also gives room to pull the hair to the desired direction and hold it in a bun if the need arises.

This is a great boys haircuts idea if your little boy haircut is not a fan of short hair. The style is also easy maintenance as it is better left shaggy, and not much styling is required.

7. Quaff Fade with a Side Part

This is a haircut for a boy who is comfortable with settling for a little longer to get his hair styled before he leaves the house.

This hairstyle is very flattering and a standout, especially if done by a young man. When creating this hairstyle, ensure the hair at the top is left long while the back and the sides are kept short and as faded down as possible.

To style this hairstyle, you can make use of some little styling gel for the quaff on the top to help direct it in the desired direction.

8. Short Crop

This is the best of the boys haircuts if your boy does not like any hair to find its way to the face. With this haircut, all the hair is left short on the head with only some simple visible tapering on the sides and the back to help come up with a clean final look of the cut.