Photos: Iowa basketball vs. No. 20 Iowa State

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Iowa State Cyclones, 75-56, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday. Iowa head Coach Fran McCaffery recorded his 500th head coaching win.

Iowa Center Filip Rebraca shot 9-11 and recorded 22 attempts. Rebraca also recorded 11 rebounds and four assists. Iowa started the game with a 15-0 run and outscored Iowa State 40-20 in the first half.

The Hawkeyes will start Big Ten conference play against Wisconsin on Sunday, Dec. 11.