Best US Sweepstakes Casino: Latest Top 3 Sweepstakes Casinos in the US

Sweepstakes casinos are making their presence known across the US market and now look to offer users a complete casino experience. Top sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us are now presenting players with sizable bonuses, games from credible software providers and the chance to walk away with real cash prizes. In this guide, you’ll find out the basics of sweepstakes gambling and discover the perks of the best US sweepstakes casino today.

The Top 3 Sweepstakes Casinos:

Stake.us (Use this exclusive Promo Code: CRYPTGAMBL) Pulsz.com Fortune Coins

Sweepstakes Casino 101: What’s all the fuss about?

A sweepstakes casino works much like a traditional online casino but does not require a purchase to be made in order to win real cash prizes. In fact, the main premise behind its availability across the states is the fact that it falls under the no purchase necessary law. Players over the age of 21 can register with a sweepstakes casino, except for those in Washington.

Sweepstakes casinos make use of two virtual currencies – Gold Coins (GC) and Sweeps Coins (SC). Gold Coins are the main currency used across the best sweepstakes casino library and do not hold any real money value. They can be won, unlocked and also purchased. Sweeps coins do hold a real world value and can later be exchanged for prizes. All prizes will hold a minimum playthrough requirement and withdrawal limit.

The continued rise of sweepstakes casinos can be credited to various factors including the fact that they are free to play, offer accessibility to 49 states and the chance to win cash prizes without ever paying a cent. However, it is also worth noting that software providers, such as NetEnt and Pragmatic Play, are also beginning to power the portfolios. In turn, we are now seeing some of the best US sweepstakes casinos offer casino titles that are on par with traditional alternatives.

The best US Sweepstakes casino today

With a little overview of what to expect from a sweepstakes casino now firmly under your belt, it’s now time to take a quick look at some considerations for the best US sweepstakes casino today.

The established sweepstakes casino currently presents its players with over 300 casino titles, powered by the likes of Hacksaw Gaming, Pragmatic Play and the Stake.us in-house development team. Games can be played for fun only using Gold Coins or can be entered in the hope of winning sweepstakes prizes with Stake Cash.

Users can register and login to their accounts online or through their mobile browser by linking their Facebook, Google, Twitch or email address. At the registration stage, players can make use of the exclusive bonus code: CRYPTGAMBL to unlock 5% rakeback on all casino losses, too.

Those returning to Stake.us will also be able unlock a daily login bonus that gifts players with a varied amount of Gold Coins and Stake Cash that is determined by the previous day’s activity. Any players looking to redeem sweepstakes prizes will need to playthrough their Stake Cash 3x. Players can exchange their Stake Cash for vouchers, cryptocurrency or merchandise.



Pulsz

Another site that offers a sizable casino portfolio is Pulsz. Currently, players will find over 300 casino games to choose from, including Diamond Strike, Buffalo King and Hit the Gold. As with all of the best US sweepstakes casinos in this list, Pulsz does not require players to make an onsite purchase to play.

Instead, players can register using Facebook, Google or their email address and receive 5,000 Gold Coins and 2 Sweeps Coins to use across the site. Daily streak bonuses and a rewards program, provide users with plenty of opportunities to keep their account topped up. However, players should also consider checking out the busy social media sites for giveaways and SC competitions.

Those who manage to build up $50 of SC can look to exchange for real cash prizes. Sufficient KYC will need to be passed in order to complete the transaction and players will find support is on standby 24/7 to offer assistance.

Fortune Coins

New players looking to join Fortune Coins will be met with a sizable bonus that can be redeemed by simply linking their Facebook account. Once verified, new users can make their way to the casino lobby with 140,000 Gold Coins and 500 Fortune Coins sitting in their account.

The casino library is not the largest across the scene; however, the range of games provided is still substantial and would suit most sweepstakes users. Currently, the casino library is built up of over 50 slots, Keno, video poker and fish games. Games load promptly regardless of whether users visit Fortune Coins online or through their mobile browser.

Fortune Coins offers 24/7 customer support to nearly 1,000,000 players and the option to make use of fast payouts, too. These payouts can be requested when players have obtained 50,000 Fortune Coins ($50) and will be completed when sufficient KYC checks have been passed.

Conclusion – play it safe at the best US sweepstakes casino

By now, you should have a better picture of who is in the running for the best US sweepstakes casino and the types of perks that they offer. Before leaving you to register with your favorite, let us quickly recap.

Aside from Washington, sweepstakes casinos are completely legal across the US. Generally, they make use of two currencies that allow users to play for fun or cash prizes. Cash prizes can be redeemed when wagering and withdrawal conditions have been met and will often come in the form of vouchers, merchandise or cash. The best US sweepstakes casinos now make use of credible software providers, large bonuses and 24/7 support, providing an accessible experience that mimics traditional alternatives. Once you’ve found the best Us sweepstakes casino for you, remember to play safe and enjoy!

Best US Sweepstakes Casino FAQ

💰Can I win real money at the best US sweepstakes casino?

All sweepstakes casinos provide players with the chance to play for fun or for real world prizes. At Stake.us you can exchange Stake Cash for cryptocurrency or vouchers; at Pulsz a minimum of $50 in Sweeps Coins can be traded for real cash prizes; and you can get a payout at Fortune Coins when you’ve collected 50,000 Fortune Coins, worth $50.

📱How do I register at the best US sweepstakes casinos?

It’s very simple to sign up and start playing at the country’s top sweepstakes casinos, such as Stake.us, Pulsz and Fortune Coins. Just go to the site you want to join, look for the “Register” button and follow the onsite instructions. You may be asked to submit documents to pass the KYC check, too.

🌟What bonuses are offered at the best US sweepstakes casino?

Stake.us, Fortune Coins and Pulsz will make use of bonuses to encourage new players to join their platform. Existing customers may also see offers for ongoing free spins, credits and rolling bonuses, depending on the operator.