Best Online Casino in California: 3 Legal Alternatives for CA Online Casinos

When it comes to finding the best online casino in California, there are more options available than you might think. While online real money slots and table games are not yet legal, social casinos like Stake.us (Use this exclusive Promo Code: CRYPTGAMBL) provide a great alternative.

Playing slots and table games is extremely popular these days, and understandably you might want to get in on the action. In California, social and sweepstakes casinos are the best legal options available for fans of online casino gaming. This article highlights the top three available operators.

What are social casinos?

At first glance, most social casinos look just like regular online casinos. The games are generally the same, as are the software providers and the general design and theme of the site.

However, the big difference is that instead of using real money, social casinos use virtual coins. These coins have no value outside of the social casino and can only be used for playing games. Most social casinos will refer to their main virtual currency as “Gold Coins”.

The top 3 social casinos are:

Almost all social casinos give you free coins when you first register an account. After that, most will give you a daily reload bonus of coins that you can claim just by logging into your account once a day. If you run out, you can buy coin packages so you can carry on playing for longer.

It’s important to note that you can’t deposit funds into your social casino account in the same way that you can at a real money casino. Instead, you can only make purchases that effectively buy you extra gameplay. Likewise, there is no option to withdraw any funds either, however, you can redeem cash prizes with some operators, which will be explained later.

What is the best online casino in California?

Social casinos cover a wide range of options, which makes picking the right one for you a tough task. Some are more focussed on slots, while others aim to provide you with a wider variety of games. You will also find some operators that have ‘sweeps coins’, which can be used to redeem prizes, including cash in some cases.

Testing out each and every available social casino in California would take you a long time. To help you narrow down your top choices, here is a closer look at three of the most highly rated and popular social casinos in CA:

Betrivers.net – a more authentic experience

A visit to Betrivers will provide you with an overall more authentic online casino experience. It is a social casino, but looks and feels like a real money gambling site, only with virtual coins in place of dollars. The operator has a large range of games, including slots, table games, and live dealer games.

While the game selection is impressive, Betrivers.net does not have any sweepstakes coins. So, unlike the other two social casinos featured here, you cannot win real world prizes in any shape or form here. There is, however, a social sportsbook alongside the social casino. Therefore, if you want to use virtual currency to bet on sports, this is an excellent choice of operator.

Pulsz.com – a social casino with a focus on fun

For those looking for something different, Pulsz.com could be the perfect option. The large cartoon graphics give the site a more fun feel in contrast to the more traditional online casino look. The emphasis here is on slots, with a smaller range of table games available, and no live dealers.

This operator also has sweepstakes through which you can win and redeem cash prizes. However, the prizes here come in the form of gift cards, rather than real money. These can be won by using sweeps coins on the jackpot slots, or one of the many Megaways options that are available on the roster of over 300 different games.

Stake.us – a new twist on social casinos

If you are looking for an operator that is considered to be something of a trailblazer on the social casino scene, then Stake.us is worth a try. As soon as you land on the site, you will see that it has unique features that you won’t see elsewhere for both payments and prizes. Additionally, Stake.us has a more modern look and feel than other social casinos.

When it comes to the most important part – the games – Stake.us doesn’t leave you short of options either. There are over 300 slots to choose from, as well as a full range of table games and Stake Originals. This includes live dealer games, something newer players might not expect to see at a social casino.

As well as gold coins, there is also Stake Cash that is given as part of your original sign-up bonus and subsequent purchases. These can also be accrued by winning competitions and can be exchanged for prizes, or more gold coins for gameplay.

Conclusion – The best legal alternatives for CA online casinos are at your fingertips

Each of the three operators highlighted in this article will appeal to a different type of player, offering the following features that you can take advantage of legally in California:

Stake.us is forward-thinking, with a modern design and crypto options for payments and prizes

Pulsz has a focus on fun and a design that is welcoming to first-time players

Betrivers.net provides the most traditional experience, mirroring what you might find at a real money casino and sportsbook.

Knowing the differences and unique benefits should help you to identify the best alternative to a real money casino in CA for you.