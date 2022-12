No. 16 Iowa women’s basketball defeated No. 10 Iowa State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, 70-57. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the team in scoring with 19 points.

Iowa State guard Ashley Joens led the Cyclones in scoring. Joens shot 5-13 for 15 points.

The Hawkeyes next take on Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Dec. 10.