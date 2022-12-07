Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to opt out of Music City Bowl against Iowa football

Levis announced his intention to skip the bowl game and focus on the upcoming NFL Draft via Twitter on Wednesday.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl between No. 15 Iowa and No. 22 Kentucky at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Levis threw one touchdown. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes, 20-17.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis announced he will skip the upcoming Music City Bowl to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft via Twitter Wednesday.

“After much thought, I have decided to forego my final college football game, look to that next step, and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft,” Levis wrote.

Multiple outlets have projected Levis to go in the first round of this year’s draft. He completed 185 of his 283 pass attempts for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season.

The Madison, Connecticut, product played through various injuries during his second season as a Wildcat. He transferred to Kentucky in 2020 after three seasons at Penn State.

As a junior in 2021,Levis completed 233 of 353 passes for 2,827 yards and 24 touchdowns.

With Levis out of the Music City Bowl, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron will likely start in the Music City Bowl against Iowa. Sheron completed 15 of his 27 pass attempts for 178 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Kentucky’s 24-14 loss to South Carolina on Oct. 8. An injury held Levis out of the game and the Wildcats opted to give Sheron a start.

Iowa starting quarterback Spencer Petras will also miss the Music City Bowl. The senior from California sustained a season-ending injury to his throwing arm in Iowa’s 24-17 loss to Nebraska on Nov. 25. Redshirt freshman Joe Labas and true freshman Carson May will compete for the Hawkeyes’ starting quarterback job ahead of the Music City Bowl. Neither player has thrown a pass in a college game.