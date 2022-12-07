Exercise Bros: 6 Ways to Properly and Successfully Gain Muscle Mass

The United States has the most fitness clubs globally, with 41,190 gyms. Brazil follows it with 29,525 gyms, then Mexico with 12,871 gyms. On a global scale, it was found that there are an estimated 184.59 million gym memberships in 2022.

Numerous gym-goers try to exercise here and there, but some don’t have a clear workout routine or a planned-out training program that they follow. These two are essential to achieve specific goals at the gym.

A membership isn’t enough to gain muscle mass; you must exert effort when gathering information and at the gym. Researching better ways to successfully and adequately gain muscle mass is a must, and this article gathers some of the things you need to know!

Take Supplements

Supplements are a great backup to fill nutritional gaps and give support when food doesn’t give enough energy needed for muscle mass. Most top rated pre-workout supplements on the market give many men the energy they need to focus and train harder at the gym. It gives one the endurance needed to complete each rep.

These are the following supplements to gain muscle:

creatinine

protein supplements

weight gainers

beta-alanine

branched-chain amino acids

beta-hydroxy beta-methylbutyrate

Eat More Protein

Strength exercises break down your body’s muscles, but protein builds them back up, much more ripped than before. The more difficult your lifting workouts are, the more essential it is to consume muscle-building foods. It’s essential to solidify your muscle recovery.

In a bodily process called protein synthesis, the more protein you consume, the larger your muscles can grow. However, the body naturally uses protein for other bodily uses like creating hormones. To counteract this, you should consume quality protein and carbs every two to three hours to get a steady supply of amino acids and energy required for muscle growth throughout the day. Doing this can help you gain mass and stay lean.

Train Heavy

Training heavily and efficiently can help you build muscle mass and strength more quickly. When you equip heavy training to your workout regime, it challenges your muscles concentrically and eccentrically.

When lifting any weight, there will be eccentric (agonist muscle lengthening) and concentric (agonist muscle contracting) phases. These are essential to achieving muscle mass, especially eccentric work to trigger hypertrophy, which is the increase and growth of muscle cells.

Only some sets you do should have you pumping out 10-16 reps. High-rep sets have value; however, they are more valuable for multi-joint moves like deadlifts, squats, and bench presses. Don’t be afraid to stick to 5 reps. Doing this can allow you to use more weight and build pure strength. As you progress, the strength you build will allow you to lift heavier weights and do higher reps.

It’s always best to start slow with every training session. Lead off your workout with a low-rep exercise. For your first exercise, do the following to help you build pure strength early on your gym journey.

i. Do four sets of three give reps

ii. Do three sets of 10-12 reps for every move

iii. Once you get used to this, you can pile up the reps later on.

Get More Sleep

While proper nutrition is important, getting the right amount of sleep is much more essential for muscle recovery. It takes roughly eight hours for your muscles to recover. When you sleep, HGH or human growth hormone is released from your body. This hormone is essential to help grow muscle mass and maintain proper stress hormone cortisol levels in check.

Calorie Surpluses, Not Deficits

Are you used to counting calories? These are commonly done by individuals who have hopes of burning fat. However, if your goal is to gain muscle mass and fast, you need to consume more calories than you burn daily.

When you’re calorie deficient or consuming fewer calories than you’re burning at the gym, your body will downshift its tendency to build new muscle. It’s because your body thinks food is in short supply, so getting ripped isn’t the main priority.

Don’t Go Always Go Hard

You should train hard, but that doesn’t mean you should always do it. It’s essential to move your body every day. However, this doesn’t mean that your training should lead to overfatigue and exhaustion.

Training hard every day doesn’t allow for much space for your body to grow. Instead, when creating a training regime, pick your spots to attack. Try to focus on different parts of your body throughout the week. For example, you can focus on the upper body and your core on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. While on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, you can focus on exercising your lower body, glutes, and legs.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you can’t take a brutal workout sometimes. The keyword in this section is ‘always.’ Just limit these kinds of workouts to three times a week, so your body can still meet its breaking point. Training to exhaustion every day would be counterproductive to meet the recovery needed for muscle growth.

Final Thoughts

Be patient with your gym goals. Getting the change and reaching the gym goal you want takes time. So please don’t be frustrated when you haven’t seen it yet. Instead, you can follow the things mentioned above to speed up the process of building greater muscle mass and strength.