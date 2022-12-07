Email and SMS Marketing Automation – Best Approach to Boost Your Customer Engagement

Why do you need both Email and SMS marketing?

Utilizing an omnichannel marketing strategy helps you deliver superior customer experience across all channels. The two-pronged approach is timely, easily scalable and robust. You will also increase customer engagement by bolstering outreach and segmentation. Besides, your marketing customer retention can be improved by utilizing an email and SMS outreach program.

What’s the difference between Email and SMS?

The major difference is the permissible text length in the message. SMS allows short-length content without attachments. On the other hand, emails are good for long-form content that can be combined with multimedia attachments such as newsletters. SMS works better in delivering time-sensitive information while email is good at delivering interactive messages that include multimedia.

SMS marketing

SMS means short message service. The length of the text messages is capped at 160 characters by most mobile service providers. Based on the nature of the messages, texts need to be concise, direct, and easy to understand for a successful SMS marketing campaign. Besides, SMS automation tools allow you to schedule when different messages will be sent to customers and easily manage feedback.

How effective is it?