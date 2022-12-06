Iowa football defensive back Terry Roberts enters transfer portal

The senior missed more than half the 2022 season with an undisclosed injury.

Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts tackles Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson during a football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Cyclones ended a six-game Cy-Hawk series losing streak and defeated the Hawkeyes, 10-7. Roberts had five solo tackles.

Iowa football defensive back Terry Roberts has entered the transfer portal, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. The senior missed seven games in 2022 with an undisclosed injury.

#Iowa CB Terry Roberts is in the portal as a graduate student. He was limited to five games this season but recorded 13 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 6, 2022

This season was supposed to be Roberts’ first as a full-time starter at cornerback. He was listed as the top option at the position on the Hawkeyes’ preseason depth chart.

Roberts recorded 13 tackles, three pass deflections, and an interception in five contests. He’s been at Iowa since 2018 and has a year of collegiate eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 policies.

Roberts was primarily a backup cornerback and special teams player during his first four years in the Black and Gold. He recorded 14 tackles, four deflections, and an interception in eight games in 2021. Roberts hasn’t played more than eight contests in a year since 2019.

Roberts is the third Iowa defender and eighth Hawkeye to enter the transfer portal — joining linebacker Jestin Jacobs, defensive back Reggie Bracy, offensive lineman Josh Volk, quarterback Alex Padilla, running back Gavin Williams, and wide receivers Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce.