Hawks in the NFL | Week 13

Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant bounced back after a rough start to the season, hauling in four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fant was acquired as part of the Russell Wilson trade package. So far, it appears the Seahawks got the better end of the deal; they stand 7-5, while Wilson’s Broncos are 3-9.

Noah Fant’s touchdown catch in our corner. Courtesy Robert Buchmayr pic.twitter.com/KmxU7FjLh4 — Dean Rutz (@deanrutz) December 5, 2022

Josey Jewell stuffs stat sheet, shows clock awareness

Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell had a stellar showing Sunday, despite the Broncos’ 10-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The fifth-year linebacker recorded 17 tackles against the Ravens, a career-high.

Jewell made one of the game’s most important plays after the whistle, however. The savvy veteran held down Ravens tight end Mark Andrews as Baltimore attempted to call one more play before the half.

Josey Jewell with a veteran play keeping Mark Andrews down on the ground for 1 additional second prevents a field goal attempt — Centennial Sports! (@92_Colorado) December 4, 2022

C.J. Beathard primed for opportunity

Jacksonville Jaguars backup quarterback C.J. Beathard could earn his first start of the season next week after 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawerence suffered a leg injury in a 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Beathard threw three passes, completing two for six yards, before Lawerence managed to return. Lawrence is currently listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest against the Tennessee Titans.

Beathard threw for 3,469 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions from 2017-20 as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Since joining the Jaguars, he has completed four of five pass attempts for 39 yards.

Other Hawkeyes make impacts

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse hauled in his lone target for 16 yards. The Falcons lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 19-16, to fall to 5-8 on the year.

Safety Geno Stone recorded five tackles for the Baltimore Ravens in a close win over the Denver Broncos. The Ravens escaped with a 10-9 victory despite losing star quarterback Lamar Jackson to injury in the first quarter. Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum helped keep Ravens backup Tyler Huntley on his feet throughout the game for Baltimore. Huntley registered 187 pass yards and an interception in the narrowly decided contest.

A.J. Epenesa tallied two tackles and a sack for the Buffalo Bills in a 24-10 victory over their division rivals, the New England Patriots. Epenesa’s snap count increased significantly after veteran pass rusher Von Miller was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury that he suffered in the Bills’ Thanksgiving Day game.

A pair of Houston Texans defenders in Desmond King and Christian Kirksey recorded five and seven tackles on Sunday, respectively. The Texans fell to the Cleveland Browns, 27-14, to fall to a league-worst 1-10-1 record.

Amani Hooker had six tackles for the Titans in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Titans stand atop the AFC South rankings at 7-5.

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson hauled in four passes for 33 yards in a win over the New York Jets. The Vikings’ 27-22 victory pushed the team to a 10-2 record and clinched at least a share of the NFC North title.