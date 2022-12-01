Iowa men’s wrestling ready for highly anticipated Cy-Hawk matchup

The Hawkeyes host the Iowa State Cyclones on Sunday at 1:33 p.m.

Iowa’s Patrick Kennedy celebrates a win over Cal Baptist’s Mateo delaPena during a wrestling meet between Iowa and Cal Baptist at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Kennedy defeated delaPena by tech fall, 20-5. The Hawkeyes defeated the Lancers, 42-3.

The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team will take on No. 7 Iowa State at 1:33 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday in the annual Cy-Hawk series.

Sunday’s dual is the first top-10 Cy-Hawk matchup since 2008-09, when the No. 1 Hawkeyes defeated the No. 2 Cyclones, 20-15.

Sunday’s contest will be televised live on Big Ten Network with Shane Sparks, Jim Gibbons, and Tim Johnson on the call.

The Hawkeyes have won the last 17 matchups against the Cyclones and 32 of the last 33. Iowa State has won 18 consecutive dual meets, marking the second-longest active winning streak in the country. Both squads come into Sunday’s dual with a 5-0 record on the season.

The victor on Sunday will take home the Dan Gable Traveling Trophy, honoring Gable — a former two-time 137-pound NCAA Champion for Iowa State and Iowa’s all-time winningest wrestling coach.

“[The Cy-Hawk rivalry] has always been important, it will always be important,” Iowa head coach Tom Brands said in a press conference on Tuesday. “… It is highly contested, and you know what, that’s a lot of fun and that’s a great environment. And that’s okay that it’s highly contested because that’s what opportunities are about.”

Sunday’s probable lineup includes eight matchups between ranked opponents, including four top-10 bouts at 149, 184, 197, and 285 pounds, respectively.

Iowa’s 12th-ranked 133-pounder Brody Teske — a two-time Big 12 champion — and top-ranked 125-pound three-time national champion Spencer Lee are not on the probable lineup sheet for Sunday.

The Hawkeyes will depend on 125-pound Aidan Harris and 133-pound Cullan Schriever to battle with the Cyclone’s No. 19 Kysen Terukina and No. 15 Zach Redding, respectively.

Real Woods, Iowa’s two-time All-American and second-ranked 141-pounder, appeared on Iowa’s probable bout sheet for the first time this season.

The senior transfer from Stanford is expected to make his debut in Black and Gold on Sunday against Iowa State freshman Casey Swiderski, who is ranked 12th in the nation. Swiderski is a four-time Michigan high school state champion and was the Cyclone’s first commit in the 2022 class.

Iowa’s 13th-ranked 165-pounder Patrick Kennedy is expected to face the only NCAA champion in either squad’s probable lineup — third-ranked David Carr. Carr won an NCAA title at 157 pounds in 2021.

Carr has already picked up wins over Wisconsin’s fifth-ranked 165-pounder Dean Hamiti in Iowa State’s 26-6 dual win over the No. 12 Badgers on Nov. 5 and Princeton’s top-ranked 157-pounder Quincy Monday at the National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Classic on Nov. 22.

Carr is undefeated in his Cy-Hawk career with two victories over then-No. 2 and then-No. 9 157-pounder Kaleb Young in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Kennedy is 4-0 on the season, averaging 20 points a match with two tech falls and two major decisions.

Hawkeye senior No. 4 197-pounder Jacob Warner is looking for revenge on Cyclone No. 6 Yonger Bastida. Bastida won a 4-3 decision last season to hand Warner his first-career Cy-Hawk loss.

“[Bastida] is athletic, he’s not like a lot of guys at my weight,” Warner said on Tuesday. “… I just have to be on top of my wrestling, I know what I’m capable of. I’ve watched the match a couple times from last year, so I’ve kind of based my [preparation] on that loss.”

Iowa junior eighth-ranked 184-pounder Abe Assad is yet to compete in a Cy-Hawk dual. Assad is 5-0 on the season via two decisions, a major decision, and a tech fall. He will have a tough task on Sunday against Cyclone No. 5 Marcus Coleman in their first-ever meeting on the mat.

Coleman is 3-1 in his Cy-Hawk career, with three victories over Iowa’s Myles Wilson and a loss via major decision to then-No. 2 Michael Kemerer. Kemerer was a five-time All-American in his seven years in the Hawkeye program.

Iowa’s thinnest margin of victory in its 17-straight wins over Iowa State came in a 19-18 thriller in 2019.

The Hawkeyes will need veteran leaders like senior sixth-ranked 149-pounder Max Murin, senior fourth-ranked 285-pounder Tony Cassioppi, and Warner to take care of business on Sunday and earn some upsets at 125, 133, and 165 pounds to have a shot at beating the Cyclones for the 18th consecutive time.

“The biggest thing is you control what you can control,” Brands said. “And the bottom line is when you do that, and you show up on the mat, and you perform the things that you trained yourself to do, you can write your own story.”