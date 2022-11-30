When to look for an IT specialist with an RPO company

If you are wondering how to recruit software engineers or other IT specialists, and your company does not have an IT recruiter or you need to temporarily increase the recruitment capacity, you can involve an RPO company in the search. In this article, we will consider in which cases it is advisable to involve a company in the search, and in which you can limit yourself to your own efforts.

When can an RPO company be helpful?

Many companies may question the need to outsource IT recruitment to third parties. Let’s look at situations where this decision is justified.

The company does not have a full-time recruiter

The manager or specialist responsible for recruiting does not have the skills of professional search and evaluation. Or it’s just not interesting to do it. In a typical case, an RPO company saves a company time by posting its vacancy on job search sites, using an internal database of candidates and various other sources to find and evaluate a candidate.

The company needs a highly qualified specialist in a narrow segment

Almost every IT company is familiar with this case. There is a position that can instill fear in HR managers. For example, a software engineer. A CV of a good, successful software engineer is very hard to find on a job portal. Good software engineers are not looking for work, and business, especially now, really needs new qualified personnel.

The situation is the same with many specialists whose competencies are quite rare, and therefore you need to know how to hunt them. In this case, RPO companies can analyze social networks, including for professionals (for example, Linkedіn), and use executive search or headhunting techniques, as well as the formed database of candidates:

Headhunting. This technique involves poaching a specific person Executive search. A company wants to poach a specialist from a competitor company and formulates clear requirements for him. But for this company, it is unprincipled what kind of person it will be. The main thing is the required level of his competence.

It is not always possible for the head of the company or its recruiter to do this, since in this case confidentiality is violated. Competitors immediately find out that the company has a vacancy. Moreover, there can be various image losses. The question of the ethics of such search principles remains open to many companies and leaders.