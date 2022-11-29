Hawks in the NFL | Week 11

Rookie Titans kicker Caleb Shudak earned the first start of his career on Sunday afternoon.

Tennessee Titans place kicker Caleb Shudak (11) misses a field goal attempt as they face the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak earned the first start of his young NFL career on Sunday. Shudak stepped up for the Tennessee Titans after incumbent Randy Bullock suffered a calf injury in warmups two weeks ago.

Shudak was elevated from the physically unable to perform list for the Titans’ matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 5-foot-7 rookie suffered an undisclosed injury over the summer, placing him on the PUP list until Nov. 22.

Shudak nailed three of his four field goal attempts, as well as converting his lone extra point attempt, in the Titans’ 20-16 loss. Shudak’s longest field goal came from 38 yards out, while his first career score came from 33 yards.

Caleb Shudak knocks in the 33-yd FG for the Titans 🙌 This is the former Hawkeye’s first career NFL field goal 🟡⚫️#Titans | #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/cZnpRQ1Mme — Kicker Update (@kickerupdate) November 27, 2022

Tristan Wirfs suffers leg injury

Tampa Bay right tackle Tristan Wirfs suffered a gruesome injury in the Buccaneers’ loss to the Browns on Sunday.

The Mount Vernon, Iowa, product was carted off with what initially appeared to be a season-ending knee injury. Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Karamoah fell on Wirfs’ left leg, and the replay was not shown on TV.

Reports indicate, however, Wirfs actually suffered an ankle injury and could return in three to four weeks as Tampa pushes for a playoff spot. Even without the 6-foot-5, 320-pound tackle protecting Tom Brady, the Bucs are still on pace for a playoff spot at first place in the NFC South with a 5-6 record.

Other Hawkeyes make impacts

Desmond King and Christian Kirksey were bright spots for the Houston Texans in a 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins. King recorded six tackles, while Kirksey pitched in with seven tackles and a sack.

Tight end George Kittle secured three catches in his matchup this week. Kittle’s 49ers used his 34 yards in their 13-0 win over the Saints.

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson secured five of his six targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in a 33-26 Thanksgiving victory over the Patriots.

Buccaneers edge rusher Anthony Nelson recorded five tackles and a sack in an overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. Nelson earned praise from fans for his playmaking abilities on social media.

Anthony Nelson makes a play every time he gets significant time — Corey Richardson (@Milesahead6) November 27, 2022

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker recorded eight tackles in a 20-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The loss drops the Titans to 7-4 on the year, but they are still firmly in first place in the AFC South.

Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell shined in Denver’s 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, notching eight tackles and forcing a fumble from Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold.

Jaleel Johnson made his debut in Atlanta after the Falcons signed him on Nov. 21. The Houston Texans waived Johnson after he played three games for the club. The 28-year old defensive tackle recorded two tackles in the Falcons’ 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders.