Resume screening understand how to do it effectively!

In order for the screening of resumes to be done efficiently, the recruiter needs to create an ideal profile for the open position and, at the same time, establish minimum criteria for a resume to be selected. Among these criteria, we can mention the training and experiences of the candidate.

In a fierce market, a company needs to have the best resources to be able to compete with its competitors and grow, conquering space and, consequently, new customers. Among these resources, employees can be considered one of the most important, so that the process for screening resumes is performed efficiently.

Companies that take this precaution have the ability to recruit talent more easily. A feature that, when combined with the use of tools and technological innovations, tends to significantly optimize your yields.

The big question is: how to make this screening process successful? Read the article and find out how to analyze resumes and capture the best talent!

How to conduct a resume screening

When we think about the selection of talents and the impacts that the level of performance presented by them has on the productivity of a company, it is easy to perceive the importance of this task and the problems that can occur, if its execution is done incorrectly.

Continue reading and discover the necessary procedures for an efficient resume screening to be carried out!

Build the ideal candidate profile

The purpose of hiring is to attract talent capable of contributing to the development of the company. But how should this contribution be made? What characteristics does an employee need to have in order to actually be able to benefit the business? These questions are important because, by answering them, the recruiter will be able to create more effective selection processes.

First, the HR representative needs to consider the area in which the position will be created. Through a conversation with the responsible manager, he will be able to better understand the duties of the new employee.

Another important point is the company’s organizational culture and the factors it expects from its employees. The recruiter must analyze this information and, based on it, create an ideal candidate profile for the open placement.