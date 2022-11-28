Resume screening understand how to do it effectively!
November 28, 2022
In order for the screening of resumes to be done efficiently, the recruiter needs to create an ideal profile for the open position and, at the same time, establish minimum criteria for a resume to be selected. Among these criteria, we can mention the training and experiences of the candidate.
In a fierce market, a company needs to have the best resources to be able to compete with its competitors and grow, conquering space and, consequently, new customers. Among these resources, employees can be considered one of the most important, so that the process for screening resumes is performed efficiently.
Companies that take this precaution have the ability to recruit talent more easily. A feature that, when combined with the use of tools and technological innovations, tends to significantly optimize your yields.
The big question is: how to make this screening process successful? Read the article and find out how to analyze resumes and capture the best talent!
How to conduct a resume screening
When we think about the selection of talents and the impacts that the level of performance presented by them has on the productivity of a company, it is easy to perceive the importance of this task and the problems that can occur, if its execution is done incorrectly.
Continue reading and discover the necessary procedures for an efficient resume screening to be carried out!
Build the ideal candidate profile
The purpose of hiring is to attract talent capable of contributing to the development of the company. But how should this contribution be made? What characteristics does an employee need to have in order to actually be able to benefit the business? These questions are important because, by answering them, the recruiter will be able to create more effective selection processes.
First, the HR representative needs to consider the area in which the position will be created. Through a conversation with the responsible manager, he will be able to better understand the duties of the new employee.
Another important point is the company’s organizational culture and the factors it expects from its employees. The recruiter must analyze this information and, based on it, create an ideal candidate profile for the open placement.
Establish exclusionary factors for the position
Based on the ideal candidate profile for the placement, the employee in the Human Resources sector will be able to observe some essential requirements that he must meet. The next step is to check the resumes and discard those that do not meet the previously established requirements.
For example, to occupy a position in the company’s IT area, the candidate may need to have certifications in a specific programming language, or understand about the maintenance of a certain type of hardware. Likewise, to perform well in a management role, the job description may require experience in leadership positions.
It is not an exaggeration to claim that this stage of CV screening is one of the most important. After all, when it is actually successful, a filter is created through which only candidates who are really aligned with the vacancy profile are able to pass. This makes other stages of the selection process, such as conducting interviews, faster and more efficient.
Assess behavioral skills
When we think about the day-to-day life of a company and the various interactions that must be carried out during working hours, one of the most important factors is the employee’s communication skills. The point is that, no matter how qualified a professional is, if he doesn’t know how to work well in a team, his results can be reduced.
Furthermore, if he has a less social profile, it is possible that he may even create friction, harming the team’s work. In such a situation, issues of insubordination can also occur.
The problem is that identifying a person’s interpersonal skill level on a resume isn’t easy. There are, however, some important indicators that the recruiter needs to be aware of. For example, a candidate who describes in his experiences events in which he had to work with a team to carry out a project already demonstrates a certain ability in this area.
Create a cut line on the selection
Although drawing up an ideal candidate profile is very useful, it is unlikely that someone will appear who matches all the requirements of the vacancy available. This is due to the simple fact that people are not perfect. For this reason, it is interesting that the recruiter establishes a cut-off point, with minimum attributes that the person interested in the position must have to continue in the dispute for the position.
As for this cut line, since companies have different conditions and needs, it is not possible to establish a single standard for it. Incidentally, even within an organization this factor can vary greatly according to position. This happens because some positions have a very limited supply of professionals, so that, if the company is very inflexible in terms of conditions, the vacancy may remain unoccupied.
Despite this issue, it is also necessary to emphasize that hiring a person without the necessary skills does not make sense either. For this reason, it is recommended that, for a candidate to pass the resume screening, he has at least 70% of the requirements demanded by the open position.
Analyze the resume itself
Regardless of the position that is open and the area of a company where it is located, the responsible employee needs to have some minimum skills that are necessary for all positions. Among these skills, we can mention the following:
- organization;
- clarity;
- education.
The interesting thing is that, through a resume, the recruiter can see clear indications regarding these characteristics. And this is due to a thorough analysis of the way in which the document was prepared. Background and public search engines can reveal their social media profiles and other information that can help you make a call.
For example, if the candidate was able to describe their skills and experience well without going too far into their descriptions, you might notice that they are able to communicate clearly and concisely. In addition, details such as the condition of the resume, whether it is wrinkled or has any erasures, and the quality of the spelling can indicate how organized and careful the candidate is in carrying out their tasks.
Create a database of resumes
The set of processes for announcing a vacancy is not that complex, but it takes time that could be used in other activities. For this reason, it is interesting that the Human Resources sector stores resumes of well-qualified candidates, but who, for some reason, were not selected in the recruitment process.
By taking this precaution, HR can screen the CVs that are already available and, if none of them meet the job requirements, announce the vacancy to the public.