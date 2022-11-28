10 Tips for Playing Solitaire with Friends

You probably love playing solitaire on your computer if you’re anything like me. But there’s only so much solo play a person can take – sometimes, you need the added challenge and social interaction of playing with friends. So how do you go about doing that? How do you play solitaire online with friends? Here are some tips to make the process as smooth as possible for everyone involved.

What is the Solitaire game?

Solitaire is a type of puzzle game that one person plays. The goal is to fill in all the blank squares in a grid without any of the same numbers appearing twice in a row. There are many different variations that can be played on computers, smartphones, or tablets.

The best strategies for beating your friends at Solitaire

Solitaire can be fun and challenging to play against your friends. Here are a few of the best strategies for beating them!

1. Play conservatively at first

In most versions of the game, the goal is to clear all the cards from the table. If you start playing aggressively, you may have too many cards in hand and need more to progress. Play online with friends cautiously at first and save more aggressive moves for later in the game.

2. Use the “undo” button

If you make a mistake while playing, don’t worry – just hit the “undo” button to return to one move. That can be a lifesaver when you’re close to winning and don’t want to lose the progress!

3. Keep track of your opponent’s moves

That can be tricky, but it’s essential if you want to beat them! Remember which cards they have played and use that information to plan the next move.

4. Use card-counting techniques

That is an advanced strategy but can be very effective if used correctly. By keeping track of which cards have been played, you can get a good idea of which ones will likely appear next. That can help to decide what to keep in hand and what to discard.