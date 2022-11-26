Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling vs. No. 21 Penn

Jerod Ringwald and Grace Smith
No. 2 Iowa wrestling defeated No. 21 Penn at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, 26-11. The Hawkeyes improved to 5-0 on the season.

Iowa’s No. 2 197-pound Jacob Warner avoided an upset from Penn’s No. 25 Cole Urbas after Urbas scored eight points in the second period. Additionally, Iowa’s No. 7 149-pound Max Murin went to sudden victory with Penn’s No. 10 149-pound Doug Zapf after both scored four points in the first three periods.

Iowa’s No. 29 157-pound Cobe Siebrecht earned the Hawkeyes the most team points after pinning Penn’s No. 20 157-pound Anthony Artalona in four minutes and two seconds in the last match of the day.

Iowa next takes on the Iowa State Cyclones at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Iowa’s No. 7 149-pound Max Murin walks out to the mat to greet Penn’s No. 10 149-pound Doug Zapf during a wrestling meet between No. 2 Iowa and No. 21 Penn at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Murin defeated Zapf by sudden victory, 6-4. The Hawkeyes defeated the Quakers, 26-11.

 

