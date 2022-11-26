Live results | Iowa men’s wrestling takes on Penn

The No. 2 Hawkeyes battle the No. 21 Quakers at 2 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa’s No. 4 Max Murin celebrates his win against Northwestern’s No. 5 Yahya Thomas during session one of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Murin defeated Thomas in the 149-pound weight class, 6-5.

The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team will take on No. 21 Penn Saturday at 2 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Saturday’s dual will start at 165 pounds and will be streamed live on BTN+ with former Iowa wrestlers Alex Marinelli and Kaleb Young on the call.

The Hawkeyes are 4-0 with dual wins against Cal Baptist, Army, Sacred Heart, and Buffalo. The Quakers have not competed in a dual yet.

Iowa senior 174-pounder Nelson Brands, who has yet to compete this season, is listed on the bout sheet and will take on Penn’s No. 19 Nick Incontrera.

Iowa’s lineup will feature six ranked wrestlers while Penn’s lineup features seven.

165 POUNDS: No. 13 Patrick Kennedy (IA) over Lucas Revano (PENN) via major decision

Kennedy scored Iowa’s first points of the dual on a takedown with two minutes left in the first period. Kennedy stayed in control the rest of the match, winning 14-5. Revano’s five points came via escapes.

Kennedy is now 4-0 on the season with two major decisions and two tech falls.

Iowa leads Penn, 4-0.

174 POUNDS: Nelson Brands (IA) over No. 19 Nick Incontrera (PENN) via decision

Brands held strong in his season debut with a 5-1 decision over No. 19 Incontrera. Incontrera got on the board first with an escape, but Brands scored a takedown late in the second period to take a 2-1 lead and secured the match with another takedown late in the third period.

Iowa leads Penn, 7-0.

184 POUNDS: No. 8 Abe Assad (IA) over Maximus Hale (PENN) via decision

It was knotted at zero before Assad tallied a takedown early in the third period to take a 2-0 lead. Assad then scored via riding time, escape, and a stalling warning on Hale to earn the 5-0 decision.

Iowa leads Penn, 10-0.

197-POUNDS: No. 2 Jacob Warner (IA) over No. 27 Cole Urbas (PENN) via decision

Warner scored two takedowns and a near-fall in the first period to take an early 8-1 lead. Urbas responded with two near-falls of his own to take a 9-8 lead.

A third Urbas near-fall was called in the waning seconds of the second period, but Iowa head coach Tom Brands’ challenge was successful to keep Warner at a one-point deficit heading into the third. Warner secured an 11-10 victory with a takedown halfway through the third period and a stalling call on Urbas.

Iowa leads Penn, 13-0.

HEAVYWEIGHT: No. 4 Tony Cassioppi (IA) over No. 15 Ben Goldin (PENN) via major decision

Cassioppi, who has four victories via tech fall this season, dominated once again on Saturday. Cassioppi locked up 3:55 of riding time in his 9-0 victory over Goldin to claim his first ranked win of the season.

Iowa leads Penn, 17-0.

125-POUNDS: No. 17 Ryan Miller (PENN) over Aidan Harris (IA) via tech fall

Harris, a transfer from Iowa Central Community College, never had much of a chance on Saturday.

He suffered his fourth loss of the season, 20-5. Harris scored his five points via escapes.

Iowa still leads Penn, 17-5.

133-POUNDS: No. 10 Michael Colaiocco (PENN) over Cullen Schriever (IA) via decision

Schriever suffered his first loss of the season as Colaiocco got on the board early with a takedown and amassed over two minutes of riding time to secure a 6-0 victory. Schriever took several shots but could not finish any of them off.

Iowa leads Penn, 17-8.

141-POUNDS: Carmen Ferrante (PENN) over Drew Bennett (IA) via decision

Ferrante entered the third period with a 3-0 lead after a takedown and an escape. After Ferrante racked up over 2:30 of riding time, Bennett finally escaped from the bottom to get on the board in the third period.

But, he could not secure a takedown as Ferrante took the match, 4-1.

Iowa leads Penn, 17-11.

149-POUNDS: No. 6 Max Murin (IA) over No. 10 Doug Zapf (PENN) via SV

Murin scored a takedown late in the first period to take a 2-1 lead. Zapf knotted it at two early in the second period with an escape. Murin earned an escape early in the third period to tie it at four apiece and go into sudden victory.

Murin used the final drops of gas left in his tank to score a takedown and win, 6-4.

Iowa leads Penn, 20-11.

157-POUNDS: No. 29 Cobe Siebrecht (IA) over No. 10 Anthony Artalona (PENN) via fall

After being down 9-1, Siebrecht rolled through a headlock and pinned Artalona in 4:02 to secure the 26-11 victory for the Hawkeyes over the Quakers.

It marked Siebrecht’s second ranked win of the season, as he defeated Army’s No. 28 Nate Lukez, 8-0, on Nov. 17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.