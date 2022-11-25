Watch: Iowa football running back Kaleb Johnson scores 44-yard rushing touchdown
Johnson scored Iowa’s first points of the game on Friday versus Nebraska on a 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
November 25, 2022
Iowa freshman running back Kaleb Johnson scored Iowa’s first points of the game on Friday versus Nebraska on a 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. It marked Johnson’s sixth touchdown of the season.
Johnson now has 12 attempts for 96 yards as the Hawkeyes trail the Cornhuskers, 24-7.
Iowa's on the board. 🙌
Kaleb Johnson (@Kj_Superman2) answers with an explosive play. pic.twitter.com/UZeqDHgmHE
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 25, 2022