Watch: Iowa football running back Kaleb Johnson scores 44-yard rushing touchdown

Johnson scored Iowa’s first points of the game on Friday versus Nebraska on a 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. The Huskers lead the Hawkeyes at halftime, 17-0. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa freshman running back Kaleb Johnson scored Iowa’s first points of the game on Friday versus Nebraska on a 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. It marked Johnson’s sixth touchdown of the season.

Johnson now has 12 attempts for 96 yards as the Hawkeyes trail the Cornhuskers, 24-7.