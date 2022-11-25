Watch: Iowa football running back Kaleb Johnson scores 44-yard rushing touchdown

Johnson scored Iowa’s first points of the game on Friday versus Nebraska on a 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Iowa+running+back+Kaleb+Johnson+carries+the+ball+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Nebraska+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Friday%2C+Nov.+25%2C+2022.+The+Huskers+lead+the+Hawkeyes+at+halftime%2C+17-0.+%28Ayrton+Breckenridge%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29

Ayrton Breckenridge

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. The Huskers lead the Hawkeyes at halftime, 17-0. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)

Kenna Roering, Sports Reporter
November 25, 2022

Iowa freshman running back Kaleb Johnson scored Iowa’s first points of the game on Friday versus Nebraska on a 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. It marked Johnson’s sixth touchdown of the season.

Johnson now has 12 attempts for 96 yards as the Hawkeyes trail the Cornhuskers, 24-7.

 

 

 

Facebook Comments