Iowa football backup quarterback Alex Padilla replaces Spencer Petras in Nebraska game

Padilla replaced Petras after he was injured on a strip sack in the first quarter.

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla warms up before a football game between Northwestern and Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Iowa football backup quarterback Alex Padilla is in the Nebraska game for senior starter Spencer Petras.

Petras sustained an apparent injury to his throwing arm after a strip sack by Quinton Newsome in the first quarter. Petras headed into the medical tent after the sack and remained dressed on the sidelines with a sling on his throwing arm.

Padilla has only played in one game so far this season. He played the second half of the Hawkeyes’ game against Ohio State after Petras turned the ball over four times in the first half.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder went 5-of-10 for 32 yards and one interception against the Buckeyes.