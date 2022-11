No. 25 Iowa men’s basketball defeated Omaha in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, 100-64. Iowa forward Kris Murray led the freshly ranked Hawkeyes with a career-high 30 points.

Iowa guard Ahron Ulis made his first career start while filling in for an injured Tony Perkins. Ulis scored seven points and recorded four assists.

Iowa will head to Clemson next for a matchup with the Tigers on Friday.