Iowa football tight end Sam LaPorta, fullback Monte Pottebaum not listed on Week 13 depth chart

LaPorta and Pottebaum were both injured in Iowa’s game against Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium last Saturday.

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta runs after a reception during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. LaPorta caught four passes for 95 yards, but did not finish the game because of injury. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 13-10.

Senior tight end Sam LaPorta and fullback Monte Pottebaum were not listed on Iowa football’s Week 13 depth chart released Monday afternoon. Both suffered injuries in Iowa’s game against Minnesota last Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

LaPorta caught four passes for 95 yards, including a career-long 58-yard reception, in the first quarter. The 6-foot-4, 249-pounder exited the game limping and went into the medical tent near the end of the first quarter. He later went back to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

LaPorta returned to the sidelines and was walking unassisted in street clothes in the second half of the game.

Pottebaum also left the game with an undisclosed injury in the first quarter and did not return. He didn’t record any statistics on Saturday.

Following the game, head coach Kirk Ferentz did not specify what LaPorta and Pottebaum’s injuries are.

“No, I mean [LaPorta] had to come out, obviously,” Ferentz said on Saturday. “We’ll probably know more here tomorrow, the next couple days. It was enough to keep him out and he couldn’t go back in. Same thing with Monte.

“That made it tougher. Those are two of our top guys, offensively. They’re great leaders and really good football players.”

Sophomore Luke Lachey and true freshman Addison Ostrenga filled in for LaPorta on Saturday. Lachey, who is Iowa’s third-leading receiver with 273 yards this season, is listed as the Hawkeyes’ first-team tight end this week, while Ostrenga is his backup.

Ostrenga has played in all of the Hawkeyes’ 11 games this season — primarily on special teams. He has one catch for six yards on offense.

LaPorta has been Iowa’s leading receiver through the first 11 games of the season, recording 54.6 yards per game and 601 total. Iowa’s second-leading receiver is wideout Nico Ragaini, who has 305 yards.

Pottebaum has three catches for 37 yards so far this season, primarily using his talents as an additional blocker. Senior Turner Pallissard and redshirt freshman Eli Miller are listed as first and second-team fullbacks, respectively, on Iowa’s Week 13 two-deep.

LaPorta and Pottebaum are two of 27 seniors that will be honored during Friday’s Iowa-Nebraska game. While they will be recognized as seniors playing their last game at Kinnick Stadium, both have the option to return in 2023 for another season.

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Beau Stephens was also missing from the depth chart on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-6, 307-pounder suffered an injury against Wisconsin on Nov. 12. Ferentz said on Nov. 15 that the Hawkeyes would be prepared to play without him, and he did not appear in Iowa’s game against Minnesota on Saturday. Junior Nick DeJong took over Stephens’ spot at right guard.