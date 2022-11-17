Where to watch Iowa play Minnesota for the Floyd of Rosedale

The Hawkeyes will travel to Minneapolis to take on the Golden Gophers at 3 p.m. Saturday. The game will air on FOX.

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Sam LaPorta (84) and running back Kaleb Johnson (2) during a football game between Iowa and Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Ragaini picked up 56 yards and a touchdown. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 24-3.

The Iowa football team will take on Minnesota Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Hawkeyes have held the Floyd of Rosedale for the last five years.

Iowa and Minnesota have been playing each other since 1891. The Gophers lead the all-time series 51-61-2.

Since the Floyd of Rosedale was introduced, Iowa has gone 43-42-2.

Matchup: Minnesota (7-3 overall, 4-3 Big Ten) vs. Iowa (6-4 overall, 4-3 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 3 p.m.

Location: Huntington Bank Stadium

Weather: Winds out of the north at 17 mph, high of 17 degrees

TV: FOX

Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (color commentary)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/Sirius Channel 382/XM Channel 972

Betting information: Line: MN -3| O/U: 32.5

